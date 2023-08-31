Findhelp and Rural Health Association of Tennessee to Partner with TennCare to Address Non-Medical Risk Factors of Tennesseans

News provided by

Findhelp

31 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract with the State of Tennesseeʼs Medicaid Agency (TennCare) to help Tennesseans find the non-medical social care assistance they need, as part of the Health Starts Initiative. Findhelp is a technology company that connects individuals needing social care services with community providers in an efficient and easy-to-navigate Closed-Loop Referral System (CLRS), while protecting privacy.

Findhelp will provide the technology that allows TennCare to assess non-medical risk factors of individuals in need through a unified approach, and refer them to community-based organizations that can meet their needs, while tracking outcomes. The team members at the Rural Health Association of Tennessee are ready to partner with engaged communities and organizations to address the non-medical risk factors of the TennCare population by removing social care barriers and increasing accessibility to quality, compassionate care in rural areas.

TennCare is the state of Tennesseeʼs managed care Medicaid agency, and currently serves more than 1.7 million people, including low-income individuals such as pregnant women, children, caretaker relatives of young children, older adults, and adults with disabilities. The CLRS will connect TennCare, community-based organizations across the state, and the TennCare managed care organizations, increasing care coordination and support to TennCare members and streamlining data collection to effectively measure impact.

Findhelp works with more than 570 of Americaʼs largest health plans, hospital systems, government municipalities, educational institutions, and cause organizations to address social determinants of health (SDoH). The findhelp platform enables customers across industries to connect their patients, members, students, constituents, and communities to social care.

Findhelp has been active in Tennessee since 2015; our customers include TennCareʼs three Medicaid-managed care vendors in addition to several others, such as Regional One Health, Baptist Memorial Hospital, and HCA Healthcare. Findhelp has built a community-based organization network in Tennessee that includes 5,727 local, county, state, and national programs. Throughout 2022, more than 265,000 Tennesseeans used the findhelp platform to search for and connect to social care.

"We have been helping Tennesseans connect with the services they need since 2015, and weʼre proud and grateful that we can expand our work in the state with TennCare, doing our part for the Health Starts Initiative," said Erine Gray, founder and CEO of findhelp. "TennCare has a history of innovation and we are excited to work with the TennCare team to simplify the complicated process people sometimes face when they are in need of help."

"We are honored to partner with findhelp on this project with TennCare," said Jacy Warrell, CEO, Rural Health Association of Tennessee. "We pride ourselves on leading the way for a healthy Tennessee through partnerships, advocacy, education, and resources. Our team and members stand ready to help recruit, train, and retain community-based organizations working to address the non-medical risk factors of the TennCare population."

About findhelp

Findhelp is the company modernizing Americaʼs social safety net for anyone who needs help or helps others. With the largest network of community-based organizations and proprietary technology that intelligently matches people with the resources they need, findhelp is the fastest and most reliable way to get help with privacy and dignity. Findhelp is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been enabling healthcare, government, education, and other organizations to connect people with the social care resources that serve them since 2010. For more information, visit company.findhelp.com

About The Rural Health Association of Tennessee

The Rural Health Association of Tennessee (RHA) is a non-profit leading the way for a healthy Tennessee through partnerships, advocacy, education, and resources. RHA members of rural health care providers, school health professionals, mental and behavioral health providers, and others are committed to the vision of becoming among the healthiest states in America. RHA believes in the power of listening and learning through direct service, advancing professional knowledge and development, and elevating voices of rural Tennesseans through advocacy.

SOURCE Findhelp

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.