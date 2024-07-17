Findhelp Announces Acquisition of Kiip, Adding New Technology that will Accelerate Its Mission to Simplify Access to Social Services and Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, a leading social care software company dedicated to connecting all people in need and the programs that serve them, today announced the acquisition of Kiip, a pioneering New York-based startup known for its innovative approach to reducing administrative burdens for at-risk populations and service providers. Together, the two organizations will offer a powerful end-to-end approach to social care solutions that can help improve health equity to the more than 46 million people who have used Findhelp to locate vital resources. This acquisition marks a significant step forward in helping individuals seamlessly access critical benefits.

Founded in 2021, Kiip has helped a range of community-based organizations (CBOs) improve how they deliver services to populations in need. They use a human-centered approach that gives individuals free storage for their most vital documents, plus transparency into their applications for services and benefits. Kiip will further enable Findhelp's existing technology by integrating their two-sided platform built specifically for CBOs to simplify and streamline their workflows and interactions with those seeking services. Kiip also provides a completely free set of tools for those seeking help that improves their experience accessing benefits and services.

A critical pain point throughout the social care ecosystem is the friction people face in discovering and applying for benefits and services that will help them. People struggle to find and retain their personal documents needed to apply for and maintain those benefits and services which leads to increased application failure rates, churn, and work for CBOs and their staff. The acquisition of Kiip eliminates these pain points for CBOs and provides strategic alignment that leverages technology to improve lives.

Noah Harlan, Founder and CEO of Kiip, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with Findhelp represents an exciting opportunity to scale our combined impact. By integrating Kiip's technology with Findhelp's platform, we can transform how organizations deliver social care services, streamline their processes, and improve their success rates in getting people the help they need, while significantly improving how individuals access and engage with essential social care services."

Erine Gray, Founder and CEO of Findhelp, echoed Harlan's sentiments: "At Findhelp, our goal has always been to simplify the complicated process of getting help. We have built the nation's largest and most active network of programs, serving leading health systems, state, local governments, and community-based organizations throughout the country. The Kiip team understands how important a good user experience is in the social sector, and have built innovative technology that complements Findhelp's mission and product suite. I've really enjoyed getting to know Noah and the team and I know they'll be a valuable part of our future."

Kiip's investors include AlleyCorp, Acumen America, Sorenson Impact, and the Partnership Fund for New York City, all of whom supported Kiip's unique approach to its mission. "Kiip has built best-in-class software that has been instrumental in empowering thousands of individuals to access essential social care services such as food insecurity and housing," said Tanya Beja, General Partner at AlleyCorp. "This acquisition will significantly expand the reach of these meaningful resources to drive social care accessibility for millions of people."

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Findhelp's position as a leader in social care software, combining Kiip's expertise in the experience of individuals seeking help with Findhelp's robust platform and extensive network of programs.

For more information about Findhelp and Kiip, visit company.findhelp.com.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net.

About Kiip

Kiip describes its platform as 'Social Services: Simplified'. Founded in New York City with the aim of reducing administrative burdens for at-risk, vulnerable, and marginalized populations and the organizations that serve them, Kiip's digital tools have helped thousands of individuals gain access to benefits and services around the country.

