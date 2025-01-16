Findhelp Goes Live with Social Care Network (SCN) Partners in Support of New York's Medicaid 1115 HRSN Waiver

The partnership between Findhelp and SCNs is integral to the success of the New York Health Equity Reform (NYHER) initiative to integrate health and social care

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1, Findhelp, the nation's leading closed-loop referral platform, successfully went live with three Social Care Network (SCN) partners to address the health-related social needs (HRSNs) of more than 1.5 million New York Medicaid members and pay community-based organizations for approved services. Findhelp's implementation with its SCN partners (SOMOS Community Care, Forward Leading IPA, and Western New York Integrated Care Collaborative) was on-time and on-budget, meeting all of the data ingestion, platform, user experience, and interoperability requirements from the State's 200-page operations manual.

To fulfill the state requirement of tying individual members to eligible services, Findhelp securely ingested the eligibility rosters of over a million New York Medicaid members served by their SCN partners. Findhelp's platform enables social needs screening and navigation, and facilitates closed-loop referrals and payment for approved HRSN services.

Using HRSN data standards, Findhelp established a first-of-its-kind direct connection with New York's Health Information Exchange (HIE). For Medicaid members who have consented to sharing, social care data is exchanged between SCNs, healthcare providers, HRSN providers, and the State, enabling timely reporting and analytics as well as facilitating payments to community organizations for the important services they provide.

"This implementation is a true testament of our mission to connect all people and the programs that serve them, with dignity and ease," says Mukta Nandwani, Chief Technology Officer at Findhelp. "We're excited to continue working with our Social Care Network partners to expand access to care for New York's Medicaid members."

Findhelp's SCN partners serve diverse populations across the state of New York:

SOMOS Community Care is a network of over 2,600 culturally competent healthcare professionals who provide care to over 1 million patients in the Bronx .

Forward Leading IPA's integrated delivery network is the first in upstate New York to unite behavioral health, social care, and primary care under one umbrella, serving the Finger Lakes region.

to unite behavioral health, social care, and primary care under one umbrella, serving the Finger Lakes region. Western New York Integrated Care Collaborative partners with healthcare plans and providers to improve patients' health in western New York .

"After many months of accelerated implementation, SOMOS is excited that the program is live," says John Dionisio, Chief Information Officer at SOMOS. "Our network of CBOs, primary care physicians and other providers have been helping patients with their social needs at various degrees for years! It's amazing that there is finally a program that connects social care to medical care and that there's a recognition for the need. Our partnership with Findhelp will formalize and scale this process to meet the needs of 700,000+ Medicaid members in the Bronx. Tremendous work was happening all around, but we're grateful for the time and effort from Findhelp to make this happen timely."

Over the next 2 years, these SCNs will access eligibility information, screen for needs, make closed-loop referrals, pay for services, and report on outcomes for all members within their regions. Findhelp will continue to provide best practices, guidance, and platform optimization to meet their needs. These deep partnerships will power a safety net for Medicaid members, in collaboration with regional healthcare providers, community-based organizations, and others.

Findhelp has a history of successfully supporting Section 1115 waiver demonstrations and statewide HRSN service delivery across the country, from California to Massachusetts, Indiana, and beyond. The company is proud to partner with these SCNs to provide interoperable and integrated technology that will fundamentally change HRSN service delivery in New York.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is powering the modernization of the social safety net. For more information, visit http://company.findhelp.com.

