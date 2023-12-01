Findhelp releases new film "Living Positive" about HIV wellness organization on World AIDS Day

Findhelp

01 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

Social care platform expands its storytelling initiative with a short documentary about Siloam Wellness, a Philadelphia-based mind, body, and spiritual wellness center for those living with HIV and AIDS.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp is releasing a short documentary about Siloam Wellness, a mind, body, and spiritual wellness center in Philadelphia for those living with HIV and AIDS on December 1, the 35th World AIDS Day. Findhelp is a technology company simplifying the process of connecting people with help. They've built a comprehensive platform of products and services that make it easy to find resources for people, follow them on their journey, and track the impact in a fast and reliable way.

Living Positive is a 24-minute documentary highlighting the work of Siloam Wellness, an organization co-founded by Sister Bernadette Kinniry in 1995. Through interviews with Siloam's clients, the film explores the persistent stigma and other challenges experienced by those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as the importance of safe spaces where individuals can truly be themselves.

"For years we've come across thousands of inspiring stories about people who have dedicated their lives to helping others. Oftentimes, these jobs come with high stress and little recognition. We want to tell these stories in the hopes of shining a light on the impact people and organizations can have in someone else's life," said Erine Gray, Founder and CEO of findhelp. "What I love about this film is that it focuses on how one organization chose to make a difference in the lives of people living with HIV. Something beautiful was created from an idea in Philadelphia that has grown into an organization providing group therapy for folks all over the United States."

Findhelp is proud to have a role in connecting those in need with Siloam's services. "Findhelp helps get the people to Siloam's door," said Sabrina DiBianca, Executive Director of Siloam Wellness. "When watching the film for the first time with some of Siloam's friends and volunteers, I cried. The sensitivity of the subject and the stigma that this community still experiences can bring you down some days. But, the people who visit Siloam have taught us about faith, hope, and not letting life beat you down no matter how hard the circumstances can feel; we were just awestruck at the terrific depiction of the heart and soul of Siloam."

About Siloam

Siloam Wellness, co-founded by a Catholic nun and a priest in 1995, stands as a non-religious nonprofit embracing diversity and inclusivity. The organization incorporates a wide array of therapies, including traditional Eastern practices such as meditation, reiki, and tai chi. It also provides a variety of in-person and online support groups for people living with the virus, as well as survivors of trauma and grief. This holistic approach reflects Siloam's commitment to providing care tailored to the unique needs of the community it serves.

Siloam's programming operates as a vital supplement to medical treatment for individuals living with HIV and AIDS. Recognizing the interconnectedness of mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being, Siloam addresses the holistic needs of its clients. By fostering mental and emotional strength, Siloam empowers individuals to maintain their physical health and navigate the challenges of living with HIV and AIDS.

Co-founder Sister Bernadette Kinniry, now in her 80s and still actively involved, exemplifies a lifelong commitment to providing support for those affected by HIV/AIDS. Sarina DiBianca, Siloam's Executive Director, continues the organization's legacy of compassion and care.

About findhelp films

Findhelp films is part of a documentary storytelling initiative created by findhelp in 2019. Its purpose is to seek out and help tell stories about the inspiring people and organizations that are doing incredible work in their communities. We hope to introduce viewers to memorable characters who exemplify kindness, ingenuity, and grit in their efforts to help others. Findhelp is a great resource for finding these stories, since hundreds of customers and thousands of community-based organizations around the United States are using the findhelp platform to connect people to help with dignity and ease - and we get to showcase the impact they are having in their communities.

About Living Positive

Directed by Jim Tuttle, "Living Positive" delves into the heart of Siloam Wellness, showcasing the transformative power of acceptance and understanding. With a runtime of 24 minutes, the documentary provides a compelling snapshot of Siloam's impact on the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS.

In the spirit of fostering awareness and promoting dialogue, "Living Positive" will be available for free on YouTube starting December 1, the 35th World AIDS Day. Findhelp encourages organizations to share this powerful documentary within their communities, amplifying its message and contributing to the broader conversation surrounding HIV/AIDS.

Links + Other Resources

About findhelp

Findhelp is the company modernizing America's social safety net by simplifying the process of connecting people with help. We've built a comprehensive platform of products and services that make it easy to find resources for people, follow them on their journey, and track the impact in a fast and reliable way. Our industry-leading social care network includes more than half a million local, state, and national programs that serve every ZIP Code in the country, from rural areas to major metropolitan centers. Findhelp is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been enabling healthcare, government, education and other organizations with privacy and security, since 2010.

 For more information, visit https://company.findhelp.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

