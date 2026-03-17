Finding Fulfillment: Edward Jones' 2026 Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report Showcases Impact for Clients, Colleagues and Communities

Report highlights how Edward Jones is helping more people achieve financial fulfillment while supporting colleague growth and investing in our communities.

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones today released its eighth annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship report, Finding Fulfillment. The report demonstrates how the firm is actively delivering on its purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.

The report highlights the firm's accomplishments and deepened commitments from the past year, showcasing Edward Jones' goal of helping more people to achieve financial fulfillment across its three purpose impact areas: Partnering for Lasting Financial Strength, Promoting Healthier Futures and Advancing Inclusive Growth.

Purpose in action

As millions of individuals and families face complex financial choices that shape their lives, from planning for education and navigating longevity to building wealth and caring for loved ones, Edward Jones continues to evolve with them. Today, the firm offers comprehensive financial planning services and is prepared to walk alongside clients wherever life takes them.

"A fulfilled life happens when you live, work and act with purpose," said Penny Pennington, Managing Partner of Edward Jones. "Today, we are sharpening our focus on serving more clients, more completely, by delivering advice that evolves with life changes and builds financial confidence across generations. Together, we are creating meaningful impact in the lives of our clients, colleagues and communities."

That shared commitment drove powerful results in 2025. Edward Jones served more than 9 million clients with $2.5 trillion in client assets under care. This momentum is fueled by more than 20,000 financial advisors and approximately 25,000 client support team professionals across nearly 15,000 North American branch locations. Their collective work extends far beyond individual clients, supporting approximately 166,000 community jobs and contributing $30.1 billion to the U.S. and Canadian GDP in 2025.

Delivering meaningful impact

Guided by its purpose, Edward Jones deepened its impact in 2025:

Clients gained expanded access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning services and intuitive digital tools. The firm also increased values-based and sustainable investment offerings, enhanced banking capabilities, and fortified protections against fraud and cybercrime.

gained expanded access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning services and intuitive digital tools. The firm also increased values-based and sustainable investment offerings, enhanced banking capabilities, and fortified protections against and cybercrime. Colleagues received robust support to thrive both personally and professionally. This includes industry-leading career development—with Edward Jones ranking No. 2 in the industry for the most CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and No.1 in the industry for the most Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professionals™ in the U.S. as of Dec. 31, 2025. The firm also expanded health and well-being benefits, provided disaster relief assistance, and deepened connections through firmwide Business Resource Groups.

received robust support to thrive both personally and professionally. This includes industry-leading career development—with Edward Jones ranking No. 2 in the industry for the most CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and No.1 in the industry for the most Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professionals™ in the U.S. as of Dec. 31, 2025. The firm also expanded health and well-being benefits, provided disaster relief assistance, and deepened connections through firmwide Business Resource Groups. Communities received investments of hands-on support, resources and advocacy. In 2025, the firm contributed $46.9 million through corporate, Edward Jones Foundation, and associate philanthropic giving. Additionally, associates logged 321,800 volunteer hours to support community organizations across North America. Edward Jones also championed economic mobility through its Financial Futures program, launched a new five-year strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association®, and raised more than 350,000 CAD for the Terry Fox Foundation in Canada.

Learn more

To read the full 2026 Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report, Finding Fulfillment, visit www.edwardjones.com/findingfulfillment.

FAQs

Where does Edward Jones focus its community and philanthropic efforts?

Edward Jones prioritizes three purpose impact areas: Partnering for Lasting Financial Strength – Edward Jones believes in the power of financial knowledge and confidence and a personal, needs-based approach to build long-lasting financial strength. Promoting Healthier Futures – Edward Jones works to promote the mental, emotional, physical, financial and social well-being of those impacted by health issues, so each person can live an enriching life. Advancing Inclusive Growth – Edward Jones invests to lift all people and communities, including the underserved, by equipping more people to fully participate in the economy and build the future they want.



How many clients does Edward Jones serve?

In 2025, Edward Jones served more than 9 million clients with $2.5 trillion in client assets under care.

Edward Jones collective work extends far beyond individual clients, supporting approximately 166,000 community jobs and contributing $30.1 billion to the U.S. and Canadian GDP in 2025.

How does Edward Jones support communities?

Edward Jones provides hands-on support, resources and advocacy.

In 2025, Edward Jones contributed $46.9 million through corporate, Edward Jones Foundation, and associate philanthropic giving.

Edward Jones associates logged 321,800 volunteer hours to support community organizations across North America.

Edward Jones also championed economic mobility through its Financial Futures program, launched a new five-year strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association®, and raised more than 350,000 CAD for the Terry Fox Foundation in Canada.

How much does Edward Jones contribute to communities?

In 2025, Edward Jones contributed $46.9 million through Edward Jones corporate, Foundation and associate giving to organizations across a wide variety of causes.

Edward Jones estimates that nearly 166,000 community jobs were supported by Edward Jones in the U.S. and Canadian markets, translating into $22 billion of labor income. This labor income, together with indirect taxes and other income from Edward Jones' business, contributed $30.1 billion to our nations' GDP.

How does Edward Jones support financial literacy and economic inclusion?

Edward Jones Financial Futures strategy focuses on fostering economic mobility by strengthening the financial outlook of households affected by systemic inequities.

Internal programs, grants and external relationships allow Edward Jones to deliver asset-forward opportunities, financial education and data-enabled collaboration.

Edward Jones financial education programs include essential skills like managing debt, saving money and building lasting wealth that can transform the lives of individuals and their families.

How does Edward Jones invest in development and career growth for financial advisors?

Edward Jones is No. 2 in the industry for the most Certified Financial Planner® professionals and No. 1 in the industry for the most Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professionals® designees in the U.S. as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Edward Jones' teaming practice models are designed on a branch-by-branch basis to meet changing client needs and provide more flexibility, apprenticeship and succession planning for financial advisors.

How does Edward Jones support its employees?

In 2025, Edward Jones expanded its comprehensive benefits package in new and differentiating ways, including lower-cost pharmacy benefits and expansive voluntary, low-cost insurance options for pet care, identity fraud and attorney assistance.

and attorney assistance. Edward Jones also provides support to colleagues through critical life moments. In 2025, the firm activated the Edward Jones Disaster Relief Fund after tornados ripped through St. Louis, Mo., and London, Ky., providing meals, lodging and financial support for colleagues impacted, in addition to donating to local tornado relief funds.

Edward Jones provides opportunities for associates to strengthen their cultural understanding and enhance connections through 12 firmwide Business Resource Groups with approximately 6,300 members.

How is Edward Jones approaching technology and innovation in financial services?

Edward Jones is building a future where technology helps deepen relationships, expands access, and empowers clients to take confident steps toward their financial goals.

Through its venture capital investing arm, Edward Jones Ventures, Edward Jones is investing in cutting-edge ideas and emerging technologies that can deliver smarter, stronger solutions to benefit clients, investors, practice teams and the industry faster than ever before.

With the increased prevalence and sophistication of fraud and cybercrimes, Edward Jones' cyber security and Senior Client Protection teams are meeting the challenge, ready to identify, analyze and protect clients from the moment fraud is detected.

and cybercrimes, Edward Jones' cyber security and Senior Client Protection teams are meeting the challenge, ready to identify, analyze and protect clients from the moment is detected. Edward Jones' regular trainings, Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhancements, continuous monitoring, and regular knowledge sharing with clients ensures they and their finances stay safe.

What does financial fulfillment mean?

A fulfilled life happens when you live, work and act with purpose. Edward Jones' research uncovered four fundamental aspects to living a fulfilled life: Health, Family, Purpose and Finances.

With a deeper understanding of their financial hopes and the challenges, Edward Jones can help investors achieve financial fulfillment – empowering them to pursue their dreams and goals.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm which operates throughout North America in the U.S. and Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors ("FA") serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.5 trillion in client assets under care as of December 31, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and all Canadian provinces, Edward Jones is committed to helping improve the financial fulfillment for tens of millions of long-term investors across North America by providing comprehensive, personalized planning and professional advice.

SOURCE Edward Jones