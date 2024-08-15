MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion CBD Products is continuing its mission to become one of the best CBD providers in America. But this CBD company isn't just focused on providing high-quality cannabidiol to customers across the US and Canada; it's also giving back to its community, developing innovative CBD products for athletes, and getting increasingly noticed in a market that includes world-class companies like CBDfx and Charlotte's Web.

Fusion CBD Products: An innovative CBD brand for athletics

Fusion CBD Products was founded in 2019 by Danny Campolargo, and the company has been rapidly growing ever since. It produces a range of cannabidiol for sleep, rest, focus and relaxation that can benefit people in all walks of life—according to its website, that means "everyone from sidewalk strollers to professional athletes".

But the latter group is particularly important to the brand, whose founder is no stranger to the world of training and combat sports; Campolargo recently attended a three-month Fight Camp to train for a Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion Promotion, and put his own company's CBD products for athletes to the test while preparing for the challenge.

And Campolargo isn't the only one: Fusion has carved a niche for itself in combat sports, helping to bring fights to MMA fans everywhere and sponsoring athletes including Colby Colvington, Thiago Santos and Ariane Lipski. These fighters all used Fusion CBD Products for pain relief, muscle soreness, and to improve their recovery between fights.

This broad range of products is one of the things that sets Fusion up as one of the best CBD companies. Like its competitor, CBDmd, Fusion has focused on creating a wide range of versatile CBD products that fulfill different purposes for athletes and casual gymgoers alike, including:

A Cool/Heat Cryo CBD muscle relief spray that helps ease sore muscles thanks to a powerful combination of menthol and CBD.

A French Vanilla flavoured hemp protein powder that helps athletes hit their nutritional goals.

A versatile premium CBD isolate oil, which gives athletes the ability to take nearly 100% pure CBD in any way they choose.

CBD for holistic health at Fusion CBD Products

Fusion CBD Products also takes a holistic approach to wellness, recognizing that health isn't just about working out for people who want to buy CBD online. Rest and intimacy are equally valued by the brand, which in 2021 released His & Hers, a line of CBD products for sex destined to help customers achieve better, more satisfying intimacy with CBD. Like its competitor Charlotte's Web, the company also sells CBD products for sleep that can help customers achieve better, more restorative rest.

Beyond individual physical wellness, Fusion CBD Products also prizes community health; this has driven the company to continue its partnership with the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation for a third consecutive year, donating one dollar from every online CBD sale to help build a stronger support system for people and families living with the condition. These donations are part of a three-pronged strategy centered on advocacy, education and symptom management that is helping Fusion CBD Products make a difference through the power of CBD.

Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, is a chronic disease of the brain, spinal cord and central nervous system affecting 2.9 million people worldwide, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. People living with MS experience a variety of symptoms including an impaired or limited ability to walk, vision troubles and vision loss, vertigo, difficulty with coordination and movement, and extreme fatigue. This can have wide-ranging impacts not only on health, but also on the quality of life and financial and emotional conditions of people living with the disease. MS Focus aims to address these factors, providing support, education and financial assistance to help people with MS live their lives on their terms, with safety, dignity and independence.

While there's currently no cure for MS, certain treatments and therapies have been developed to help slow the progress of the disease, while other products are used to help relieve symptoms. Among these are CBD, which is believed to help relieve MS symptoms thanks to the compound's effect on the human body's central nervous system. The central nervous system contains endocannabinoid receptors which respond to the stimulation of CBD; they also play a part in controlling the body's immune response and inflammation.

Because of this, taking CBD for multiple sclerosis may help manage the physical and mental symptoms of the disease. Fatigue and even muscle stiffness and spasticity could potentially be relieved by CBD's anti-inflammatory properties, while mental health symptoms resulting from living with symptoms of MS, including stress and anxiety, could also benefit from CBD's calming properties.

While CBD for MS is still being studied, Fusion CBD Products is proud to provide an accessible, safe and natural tool for people looking for ways to alleviate MS symptoms. As such, the company also features a call to action on its website encouraging people living with MS to reach out and benefit from 30 days of free CBD products.

The best CBD companies innovate and give back

This commitment to community is one of the many reasons Fusion CBD Products believes it ranks among the best CBD companies. Like CBDfx, CBDmd and Charlotte's Web, other mainstream CBD brands, Fusion CBD Products provides safe, high-quality CBD; and on top of this, the company's involvement in its community, from athlete sponsorships to its partnership with the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, helps to reinforce its brand and strengthen its commitment to its community.

Fusion CBD Products is an American manufacturer of all-natural CBD products. The company produces 100% organic, non-GMO broad- and full-spectrum CBD that contains zero THC and comes in a variety of easy-to-use forms. It is based in Miami, Florida.

