FINDLAY SUBARU OF LAS VEGAS RECEIVES THE SUBARU LOVE PROMISE RETAILER OF THE YEAR AWARD HONORING COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS AND LOCAL COMMUNITY

CAMDEN, N.J., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today honored Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas of Las Vegas, Nevada with the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award for 2023, recognizing the retailer's ongoing commitment and support to their local community. The award goes to the Subaru retailer who has shown significant commitment to their customers and their community throughout the year, exemplifying the Subaru Love Promise.

Subaru of Las Vegas employees and family members are presented with the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award for 2023 by executives from Subaru of America, Inc. and Subaru Corporation of Japan at the Subaru National Business Conference in Nashville, TN, Monday, Aug. 10, 2023.

"Being recognized as the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year is a true honor and a heartfelt acknowledgement of our commitment to making a difference in the lives of our customers, our employees and our Southern Nevada community," said Burton Hughes, General Manager of Subaru of Las Vegas.

For the past 18 years, Hughes and his team have gone above and beyond to establish an open, welcoming atmosphere at Subaru of Las Vegas. Giving back to the community is at the heart of everything they do, working with over 50 nonprofit organizations. Since 2021, Subaru of Las Vegas has donated over $1 million to local charities including Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Michael's Angel Paws. Beyond dollar figures, their employees actively volunteer beyond expectations, and are advocates for both community organizations and customers in need. The retailer's reputation for ensuring that customers' best interests come first has also earned Subaru of Las Vegas the Subaru Customer Commitment Award from 2018 through 2023.

Subaru of America, Inc. created the Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award to shine a spotlight on exceptional Subaru retailers who contribute to their local communities while taking efforts to turn customer transactions into lifelong owner relationships. The Love Promise is a pledge to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru and to make a positive impact in the world.

This is the eighth annual Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award. For more information about the Subaru Retailer of The Year Award, please visit: https://www.subaru.com/our-commitment/love-promise/retailer-recognition.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.