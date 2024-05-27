Fingerprint Sensor Market worth $5.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=169519533

Fingerprint Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 4.2 billion in 2024 Estimated Value by 2029 $ 5.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By technology, sensor technology, type, end-use application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Sensor performance limitations Key Market Opportunities Increased adoption of IoT-based biometric technology Key Market Drivers Rise in number of identity threats leading to emergence of fingerprint technologies

Area & Touch sensors in the sensor type segment is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Area & touch sensors segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the fingerprint sensor market. These sensors activate upon physical contact with an object or individual and are more sensitive compared to traditional buttons or manual controls. They provide users with a seamless and responsive experience, making them ideal for modern electronic devices where sleek design and user convenience are paramount.

The 2D segment in the fingerprint sensor market is expected to capture higher share during the forecast period.

2D sensor technology captures a person's fingerprint pattern, including ridges and valleys, in two dimensions using a single plane of lasers to measure the X and Y dimensions. This technology is primarily utilized for detection and ranging tasks. Due to its affordability, 2D sensor technology remains popular among OEMs, especially in mobile devices requiring compact sensors to meet the preferences of end users. Key players such as Synaptics Incorporated (US), Fingerprints (Sweden), and Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. (China) offer 2D sensors for various consumer electronics and applications.

Ultrasonic is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the fingerprint sensor market during the forecast period.

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors utilize sound waves to penetrate the outer layers of the skin, enabling the capture of three-dimensional (3D) details and distinct fingerprint characteristics like ridges and sweat pores. Unlike current capacitive touch-based fingerprint technologies, ultrasonic sensors can read both the epidermal and dermal layers of the skin, allowing for the capture of fine details. Consequently, these sensors can accurately read wet fingers or those with ruptured or damaged skin. The continuous advancements in sensing technology are expected anticipated to propel the growth of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor market. In January 2022, vivo (China) announced the 1000 9 Pro smartphone with Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The new smartphone is based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max in the IQ00 9 Pro enables a super-fast one-tap fingerprint registration process.

North America is expected to hold the second largest share of the fingerprint sensor industry during the forecast period.

North America is driven by the increasing adoption of biometric authentication across various sectors, particularly consumer electronics, government, and commercial domains. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been actively promoting the use of biometric technologies, including fingerprint sensors, for enhancing border security and immigration processes. The DHS's Biometric Entry-Exit Program has facilitated the deployment of fingerprint scanners at various ports of entry, contributing to the market's growth in the region. According to November 2023 statistics by US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 1,018,349 persons obtained lawful permanent resident status in year 2022 compared to 740,002 persons in 2021, which is 37.6% y-o-y increase.

Key Players

Major vendors in the fingerprint sensor companies include Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Fingerprints (Sweden), Synaptics Incorporated (US), Apple Inc. (US) NEXT Biometrics (Norway), Novatek Microelectronics Corp. (Taiwan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) among others.

