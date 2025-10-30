Finish Strong. Start Stronger: SPX FLOW Helps Manufacturers Prepare for 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across its global brands, SPX FLOW is helping customers prepare for 2026 with new proactive maintenance, quick-ship spares and tailored service agreements that keep critical equipment performing at its best. As 2025 winds down, producers across sectors are encouraged to turn remaining 2025 budgets into 2026 readiness. Early maintenance and repair work ensure systems restart in like-new condition in the new year.

SPX FLOW's aftermarket programs make this process easier with rapid delivery of parts, dedicated service agreements and access to repair kits across its pump, mixing and hygienic processing portfolios. "Our goal is to help customers plan ahead, avoid downtime and start 2026 operating at peak performance," said Ty Jeffers, Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain at SPX FLOW. "That means providing not just the right parts, but the right partnerships, when it matters most."

SPX FLOW Programs Across Industries:

Pump Solutions: Efficiency and reliability upgrades with the Bran+Luebbe ARIS ExTensor, a precision actuator for NOVADOS pumps, plus rapid-ship OEM repair kits to help customers stay ahead of unplanned downtime.





Efficiency and reliability upgrades with the Bran+Luebbe ARIS ExTensor, a precision actuator for NOVADOS pumps, plus rapid-ship OEM repair kits to help customers stay ahead of unplanned downtime. Nutrition & Health: Proactive maintenance for APV UHT and cleaning systems, homogenizers and Seital separators, with service agreements and spare part planning to avoid costlier repairs and ensure stable performance in 2026.





Proactive maintenance for APV UHT and cleaning systems, homogenizers and Seital separators, with service agreements and spare part planning to avoid costlier repairs and ensure stable performance in 2026. Industrial Mixing: Genuine Lightnin and Philadelphia Mixing Solutions fixer kits and top-entry gearboxes to keep mines, wastewater facilities and chemical plants prepared for seasonal shutdowns and process continuity.





Genuine Lightnin and Philadelphia Mixing Solutions fixer kits and top-entry gearboxes to keep mines, wastewater facilities and chemical plants prepared for seasonal shutdowns and process continuity. Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB): Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) by the vetted pump, valve and scraped-surface heat exchanger repair kits help producers take advantage of year-end budgets and maintain "like-new" reliability for January start-up.

From rapid parts fulfillment to expert field support, SPX FLOW delivers the OEM performance facilities need to keep global operations moving.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.