FINN Partners and Humble Ventures 'Future of Health' Summit Returns to Austin on Saturday, March 9 at The Cathedral

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, a global independent marketing and communications agency, and Humble Ventures, a venture capital and private equity firm focused on diverse founders, entrepreneurs, start-ups and organizations, are joining forces for the second year in a row to host the FINNxHumble House 2024 in Austin—an unparalleled event bringing together the global community of innovators, disruptors, visionaries and activists across health, technology, government and entertainment to forge connections and explore solutions to drive equity and connectivity across the fragmented heath ecosystem and beyond.

"SXSW is much more than great music and ribs – it's a happening for people who are drivers of change. Here people engage openly in ideas and collaborative possibilities where our greatest talents can reach higher potential," reflects Ritesh Patel, senior partner and Global Digital Health Lead at FINN Partners, the co-host of FINN/Humble House. "Compelling ideas without advocacy rarely reach significant lift-off. When likeminded people gather in this context, the unexpected becomes possible. That's why FINN is here – the possibility to make a difference," he adds.

FINNxHumble Future of Health Summit: Event Overview

WHO: Open to health innovators, business leaders, VCs, start-ups, policymakers & journalists

WHAT: FINNxHumble "Future of Health Summit" in partnership with ServiceNow Ventures

WHEN: Saturday, March 9

8:30am – 6pm CST: Future of Health panel discussions

6 – 7:30pm CST: #HumbleHang featuring cocktail and live music by local Austin bands

WHERE: The Cathedral, 2403 E. 16th St., Austin, Texas 78702

REGISTER TO RESERVE A SPOT: https://lu.ma/50aw5x77

FINNxHumble House is the central destination for those who are pioneering ideas and partnerships to fix the broken health ecosystem, improve patient care and explore new horizons. Highlights include:

Off Planet Healthcare – Shaping the Future of Space Medicine with leaders from BioAstra and Deep Space Biology

with leaders from BioAstra and Deep Space Biology Bridging the Gaps in Maternal Health with GE Healthcare Foundation, Urban Institute and Lwala Community Alliance

with GE Healthcare Foundation, Urban Institute and Lwala Community Alliance The Pioneers of Innovation in Women's Health with ServiceNow Ventures, Gabbi, Betty's Co and Marani Health

Leveraging Health Technology to Close Care Gaps in Rural Communities with Zorya Foundation, Best Buy Health, Addictions Research Institute and ARPA-H

with Zorya Foundation, Best Buy Health, Addictions Research Institute and ARPA-H Cross-Industry Innovation to Unlock a Reimagined Patient Experience with Wellstar Health System and CLEAR

Beyond the Brain: Exploring the Potential of Neurotech Solutions for Mental & Physical Health with Corundum Neuroscience, Sanmai Technologies PBC, PsyMed Ventures and Cognixion

Whitehouse -led Innovation with Stephen Konya and a delegation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and others, sharing top priorities and collaboration opportunities

with and a delegation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and others, sharing top priorities and collaboration opportunities Pandemic Preparedness and Clinical Trials with Walgreens Clinical and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP)

Following the panel programming, FINNxHumble will host a #HumbleHang, featuring live music by local Austin bands, interactive trivia and more.

Limited spots for the FINNxHumble Future of Health Summit. Register now: https://lu.ma/50aw5x77.

