Finn Partners Appoints Jane Madden As Managing Partner, Sustainability And Social Impact Practice Leader

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finn Partners has named Jane Madden as Managing Partner, Sustainability and Social Impact Practice Leader. Madden will leverage more than 25 years of experience in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance, Sustainability and Corporate Reputation to build the practice globally.

As an award-winning advisor to Fortune 500 companies, Madden will work with FINN's offices in the US, Europe and Asia and across its practice areas including financial services, technology and health and will be based in FINN's Chicago office.

Jane Madden, Managing Partner, Global Sustainability and Social Impact

"It's exciting to bring Jane onboard during this time of transparency, when more and more companies are being held responsible by consumers, investors and other stakeholders, to make a positive contribution to their communities, their regions and to society overall," says Richard Funess, senior managing partner, FINN. "Jane understands the positive impact of corporate responsibility on a company's bottom line and on its overall image and reputation."

Prior to joining FINN, Jane led the U. S. Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Practice at Burson-Marsteller based out of Chicago. Madden doubled the size of the practice developing sustainability communications and strategies for clients such as Astellas, Chipotle, Colgate, FedEx and the International Olympic Committee. She also developed an expertise in ESG disclosure and investor communications.

Prior to this, she served as a Partner and the Sustainability Practice Leader at Environmental Resources Management (ERM) where she directed corporate sustainability policies and strategy, green technologies, energy efficiency, ESG reporting and supply chain issues. Her depth of experience also includes launching Edelman's Chicago CSR & Sustainability practice as Executive Vice President and working as a World Bank official, advising governments on ESG policies, stakeholder engagement and public-private partnerships.

"In today's business and political climate, sustainability is no longer a 'nice to do' for corporations; it is a business imperative," says Madden. "I look forward to helping FINN's clients navigate this complex space to reach a variety of stakeholders to increase value, build reputation and attract top talent."

Jane is a sought-after speaker on sustainability issues, particularly innovation, ESG disclosure, investors and conflict minerals. She has toured Mongolia and Moldova as guest speaker on sustainability for the U.S. State Department and has spoken at the Milken Global Conference, the Chicago council on Global Affairs and the Jonas Salk Centenary Symposium on Sustainability. She has been named PR Professional of the Year and CSR Professional of the Year by PR News.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in six years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With 600 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are in Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington, D.C.

