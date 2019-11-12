FINN Partners Health Practice Adds Product Comms, Regulatory and Advocacy Veteran Diana Scott to its Leadership

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, one of the world's largest independent integrated marketing agencies, announced the appointment of Diana Scott to partner in its Health Practice. In this new position, Scott will report to Kristie Kuhl, managing partner, who leads New York and Chicago Health, and serves as the Practice US Pharma Group head.

Diana Scott Joins FINN Partners Health Practice

Scott joins FINN from Porter Novelli, where she oversaw one of the agency's largest oncology accounts, encompassing internal and external franchise and product communications. With more than 20 years' experience partnering with clients across oncology, cardiometabolic disease, and more, she brings expert insight on a wide range of client communications needs. The FINN Health Practice has been noted for its expertise in advocacy, brand marketing and access communications in these therapeutic sectors, and Scott's clinical leadership skills add to the agency's growing portfolio to support product innovation to tackle non-communicable diseases.

"Despite many clinical advances in cancer and heart disease, these leading non-communicable illnesses remain among the greatest threats to people's physical, mental and financial wellbeing," said Kuhl. "Diana's expertise mobilizing colleagues and communities to address patient needs – in health categories where people need urgently to make decisions and chart a course for healing – is extraordinary. She will be an exceptional addition to our team."

"Advances in care are becoming so personalized, and are happening so quickly, that they can actually hinder patients' ability to make treatment decisions – but companies and advocates can cut through the clutter to provide value," said Scott. "The FINN Partners team shares my passion for helping clients build communities and content that empower patients and ultimately, improve people's lives. I am thrilled to join this team and look forward to blending my experience with the FINN portfolio to further our clients' goals and advance patient care."

As a past team lead for several major global public relations agencies, Scott has championed numerous pharmaceutical portfolio programs and product milestone and disease awareness campaigns. She has led blockbuster product launches, US and global data communications efforts, and regulatory milestone support for a wide variety of therapeutic categories.

"FINN recognizes that creativity is rooted in content excellence in all its Practices and disciplines. Diana and her FINN Health Practice senior colleagues each bring clinical knowledge and third-party and thought-leadership connections that create immediate value for client planning and programming," notes Gil Bashe, managing partner, FINN Global Health Practice. "Our recent addition of the Lazar Partners team, new colleagues such as Diana Scott, and a Practice that has been noted among the top health groups in the world, reinforce our commitment to supporting client brand-building opportunities."

About FINN Health Practice

FINN is an award-winning, integrated marketing agency on pace with the pulse of health. Navigating the health ecosystem requires communication skills in aligning patient, payer, policymaker and product innovator interests. FINN health clients span biopharma, devices, diagnostics, health systems, patient groups, service and technology sectors. The agency represents many of the world's largest and most innovative healthcare companies. FINN has won the Holmes Healthcare Agency of the Year, is included among the Top Five Global Healthcare Agencies and is now ranked by O'Dwyers as among the five largest independent health PR groups in the United States.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in: Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

