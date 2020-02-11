FINN Partners Honored By The New York Urban League With 2020 Champions Of Diversity Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, one of the fastest-growing marketing and communications agencies in the world, was named a 2020 Champion of Diversity by the New York Urban League (NYUL) at the 17th annual Champions of Diversity Awards Breakfast. Finn Partners Founding Partner and CEO Peter Finn, who made a commitment to diversity one of the founding pillars of Finn Partners in 2011, accepted the award on behalf of the Agency. Currently celebrating 100 years of service, the New York Urban League is an organization dedicated to the education and employment progression of disadvantaged New Yorkers. NYUL chose the occasion of its Centennial Year to honor Finn Partners for its commitment to DE&I across all levels – recruitment and retention; education, scholarship and mentorship; and, thought leadership activities that have made FINN an industry standard-bearer.

Finn Partners awarded prestigious Champions of Diversity Award by the New York Urban League. Peter FINN, founding partner, FINN Partners, accepts the award from Arva R. Rice, President and CEO, the New York Urban League and Jeanine Conley, Chair of the New York Urban League Board.

"Recognizing there is more to be done, we created the Actions Speak Louder program to increase diversity year-over-year and also, to foster an environment of inclusion, respect and collaboration across the firm's global network of 800 employees," said Peter Finn. "I am therefore honored – and humbled – for our firm to receive this award. What started as a vision in 2011 has become a reality for us as we strive every day to uphold the highest standards of excellence. This could not be achieved without an unshakeable commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. I thank the New York Urban League for their commitment, and I commend them on 100 years of service in fighting injustice by creating opportunities for all New Yorkers."

"The New York Urban League Champions of Diversity Awards were created to identify companies, institutions and respected leaders who have exemplary diversity practices in the areas of leadership, hiring and promotion, supplier diversity and philanthropy," said Arva R. Rice, president and CEO of the New York Urban League. "Naming FINN Partners a Champion of Diversity was a unanimous decision for our Awards Review Committee. What FINN has done in just over eight years has helped drive the conversation around DE&I in the PR industry into action with tangible results. FINN Partners is truly the embodiment of what it means to be a champion of diversity in all that they do."

"While FINN has received PR industry awards for our efforts to advance DE&I, this is the first time that the Agency has been recognized by a leading civic organization. This marks a new level of awareness, and a wonderful affirmation that we are helping to make a difference," added Helen Shelton, senior partner and director of Diversity & Inclusion at FINN.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, other FINN offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners

About New York Urban League

The mission of the New York Urban League (NYUL) is to enable African Americans and other underserved ethnic communities to secure a first-class education, economic self-reliance, and equal respect of their civil rights through programs, services, and advocacy in our highly diversified city. For more visibility into upcoming programs and events, please visit www.nyul.org.

