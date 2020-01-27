Finn Partners Launches "Wellness Collaborative" Calling Upon Expertise in its Consumer, Health and Travel/Lifestyle Practices

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finn Partners, a global marketing and communications agency, today introduced its FINN Wellness Collaborative – a new global offering dedicated to elevating brands that support consumer choice, health and longevity. The Collaborative is led by Practice and Regional leaders within the Consumer, Health and Travel and Lifestyle Practices across FINN Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

FINN Partners Wellness Collaborative Connects the Firm's Global Expertise and Capabilities Across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. Here, Cathy Chon, Managing Partner, CatchOn, a FINN Partners Company in Hong Kong, Shares Her Expertise at a 2019 Global Wellness Summit.

With colleagues already engaged in numerous client wellness assignments with some of the world's best-known brands, the FINN teams involved have generated more than $60 million annually in combined agency fee revenues.

"No longer a promotional fad, Wellness has evolved into a $4.5 trillion global economy, according to research from the Global Wellness Institute, as consumers continue to drive healthy choice demand that includes emotional wellbeing, food, sport, technology and travel," said Peter Finn, Founding Partner, FINN Partners. "Our agency values of 'make a difference in the world' and 'collaborate' were natural starting points, as we recognized how the consumer aspiration for wellbeing and wellness could be advanced by our talent strength and scale in these sectors."

"The FINN Wellness Collaborative is a focal point for helping leading brands facilitate a better, healthier world," he added.

FINN is the exclusive sponsor of the Global Wellness Summit's Trends Report, "The Future of Wellness 2020," due for release on January 28th, and unique for aggregating the perspectives of more than 550 renowned academics, economists and medical and wellness professionals across all wellness industry sectors, in each of which FINN has global expertise. The report identifies ten provocative trends that will impact the future of the $4.5 trillion wellness industry, where recent annual revenue growth leaders have included the spa industry (9.8 percent), wellness tourism (6.5 percent) and wellness real estate (6.4 percent).

"Our vision of wellness harnesses the hope of prevention, optimal health, and the ambition to age gracefully, while retaining the vigor for a productive future and has been a driving force within our Health Practice and other groups within FINN," said Tom Jones, senior partner, Global Health Practice. "Because FINN understands that wellness begins within each person, we enable health brands to bridge from the imaginative possibilities they offer, to the preventive and positive power they provide, to the people they seek to engage."

FINN is also involved in the planning of the 2020 Global Wellness Summit (GWS), scheduled for November 10-13, 2020 in Tel Aviv. Cathy Chon, managing partner of Hong Kong-headquartered CatchOn Communications, a FINN Partners company, is on the GWS Advisory Board, has co-chaired previous GWS gatherings, and is a noted wellness advocate and leader in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Brands are seeking to secure a value-based loyalty connection to their customers," said Chon. "From safer home-cleaning products to clean-beauty cosmetics to sustainable fashion, consumers are making wellness a decision at check-point – and these brands need to be recognized for their contributions toward personal care and wellness."

About the FINN Wellness Collaborative

The Wellness Collaborative at FINN brings together experts in all sectors of wellness from 18 offices across Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America. FINN believes wellness embraces the societal need to inspire people to live healthier, energetic lives, and by doing so, better use of global resources to sustain wellness. It combines consumer and lifestyle preference, fitness, food, beverage, and fashion and employs the best of technology to support our personal journeys through positive behaviors and choice. Recognizing these complex and interconnected forces to support consumer behavior and choice is key to brand success.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, other FINN offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners

Contacts:

Finn Partners:

Renee Martin, Partner

renee.martin@finnpartners.com

+1 646.307.6334 (New York)

Gil Bashe, Managing Partner, Global Health

gil.bashe@finnpartners.com

+1 212 715 1603 (New York)

SOURCE FINN Partners