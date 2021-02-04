Finn Partners Promotes Nicole Cottrill to Senior Partner, Health Practice, and US Health Provider Services Group Head

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finn Partners today promotes Nicole Cottrill to Senior Partner and Health Provider Services Group Head. The promotion recognizes her outstanding ability to mobilize toward client urgencies within a complex and quickly evolving health environment. In this newly created position, Cottrill will serve as senior counselor for the agency's clients within the healthcare provider sector including hospitals and health systems, physician practices, long-term and post-acute care providers, and specialists in areas including oncology and behavioral health. She will report jointly to Gil Bashe, managing partner, Global Health Practice, and Beth Courtney, managing partner, FINN Southeast.

Finn Partners' Nicole Cottrill steps up to Senior Partner, Health Practice, and US Health Provider Services Group Head, expanding her role in the provider sector of health communications, one of FINN’s global health priority areas Nicole Cottrill, Finn Partners, is promoted to Senior Partner, Health Practice and US Health Provider Services Group Head.

Recognized as US Healthcare Agency of the Year by HITMC and a top four PRovoke Media global healthcare agency, the Finn Partners Health Practice is among the agency's largest and fastest-growing divisions. Nashville, the nation's health services capital, is the southeastern hub for Finn Partners, where Cottrill formerly served as Senior Partner and Health Group co-lead. Contributing an overall local economic benefit of $46.7 billion annually, the health industry is Nashville's largest economic driver, and Cottrill has played a major role in developing the reputation and growth of the agency's health team there.

"The pandemic has brought the multiple communications challenges facing this nation's fragmented health ecosystem to the fore," said Bashe. "Nicole is recognized by health provider executives for addressing those challenges with proven ability to elevate institutional thought leadership, champion brand and economic value, manage complex crises, and address how provider organizations must serve as beacons of patient care under all conditions."

Cottrill joined Finn Partners in 2015 with the acquisition of Seigenthaler Public Relations, Inc., where she had been a partner for two years. As co-lead of FINN Southeast's health group, her knowledge of provider organizational structure, institutional reimbursement, and state and federal public health policies made her a highly sought-after counselor.

"It's an honor to work with Finn Partners colleagues globally in service to clients and, most importantly, their patients," said Cottrill. "Our team brings together health insight and integrated communications skills to support providers in articulating critical issues, whether it's the importance of vaccination, addressing mental health urgencies, or rallying a team to ensure medical innovation can reach people in need."

"Our FINN Southeast Health Group has grown tremendously, and Nicole will continue to be an outstanding contributor toward this effort while taking on a leadership role across Finn Partner's global health team," said Courtney. "We are proud of Nicole and our team's exceptional commitment to client service and to reaching meaningful goals, especially during this time of unprecedented challenge for our healthcare clients."

Cottrill began her career at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. In 1999, She joined a Boston-based public relations firm Rasky Baerlein Strategic Communications where she rose to vice president, Healthcare and Science Practice Group. A family move to Nashville in 2006 led her to reunite with former Boston colleague Amy Seigenthaler, now managing partner, Finn Partners, who had returned to her home city to co-lead Seigenthaler Public Relations with her sister Beth Courtney. Honoring her many industry achievements, Nashville Medical News named Cottrill one of the city's "Women to Watch" in 2019.

