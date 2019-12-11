FINN Partners Reports Record YOY Midwest Growth, Bolsters Detroit Team

CHICAGO and DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm FINN Partners announced that its Midwest region (Chicago and Detroit) achieved 40% YOY organic growth in 2019 and has hired Andy Schueneman as senior partner and general manager of its Detroit office.

Schueneman will be responsible for Detroit business, client and staff development. He joins FINN from Weber Shandwick, where he led a team of 90 people and oversaw 240% growth in his time as general manager. Schueneman will report to Dan Pooley, Founding Managing Partner, FINN Midwest.

"Our economy is experiencing generational disruption, and our success has been in helping clients tell their transformational stories that will help them win in the market and attract top talent," said Pooley. "Core to our continued success is practicing what we preach in-house: attracting seasoned strategic and digital talent. Andy Schueneman is a proven leader with a track record of delivering the highest caliber work and creating a culture that attracts and keeps top talent."

"FINN has demonstrated a commitment to Detroit with a team of top-notch PR, digital and creative professionals," said Schueneman. "I see tremendous opportunity to keep on building FINN's Detroit presence into a regional powerhouse, especially in technology and innovation, sustainability and integrated marketing – and break into new sectors, like travel and economic development, where FINN already has established its global leadership."

In addition to Schueneman, Sam Mertins has joined FINN Detroit as a vice president with 10 years of integrated marketing, social media and digital strategy experience. She is responsible for creating digital strategy for clients in nearly every sector: automotive, technology and business services, consumer, B2B, food/nutrition and beverage, health and healthcare, education, government, travel and lifestyle. She comes to FINN from FleishmanHillard where she worked in their Detroit, Washington D.C. and London offices. Mertins will report to Schueneman.

