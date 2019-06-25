Finn Partners Takes Home Two Big Apple Awards for Groundbreaking Work in Diversity and for Integrated Marketing at the 2019 Big Apple Awards Gala Presented by the Public Relations Society of America, New York Chapter

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm Finn Partners received two major awards last evening at the 2019 Big Apple Awards Gala, presented by the Public Relations Society of America, New York Chapter. Finn received the inaugural Leadership in Diversity Award for Best Agency Diversity Initiative for its Actions Speak Louder program, and Best Integrated Consumer Marketing Campaign for its work on behalf of Lillet USA and the Lillet Summer Style Series.

Standing (L-R): David Lieberson, Peter Finn, Paula Munoz, Richard Funess, Natalia Lopez; Seated (L-R): Helen Shelton and CCNY's Professor Nancy R. Tag Finn-Partners L-R: Katherine Brady, PRSA NY President Leslie Gottlieb, Marcus Braham, and Paula Munoz

"Finn Partners was founded eight years ago on the principles of innovation, excellence and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, so we are beyond thrilled to receive this high level of recognition from the Public Relations Society of America, New York Chapter in the heart of New York City amongst so many of our peers and colleagues," says Peter Finn, founding partner and CEO of Finn Partners. "I am very proud of our team for their hard work and dedication in driving impactful campaigns that truly make a difference."

According to Leslie Gottlieb, president of PRSA-NY, the Big Apple Leadership in Diversity Award recognizes outstanding PR agencies and corporations that have made exceptional efforts and contributions in the areas of equity, diversity and inclusion. "Finn Partners is a true leader, focused on making our industry more inclusive by creating an environment where all individuals are respected and valued and for creating opportunities for diverse PR professionals to thrive and succeed. We are proud to recognize them as diversity champions and an inspiration for others," Ms. Gottlieb stated.

"Mentoring, preparing, training and education are important pillars for developing a strong pipeline of diverse PR professionals, and access to environments that are as much diverse as they are inclusive is extremely important," added Helen Shelton, senior partner and Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Finn Partners. "It's also important that we commit to diversity and inclusion at all levels and our program, Actions Speak Louder, is designed to do just that."

Finn's work on behalf of client Lillet USA is exemplary of the firm's work in the consumer category, with a particular expertise in F&B. By bringing awareness to the first and only aperitif from Bordeaux, Lillet is a blend of wines and fruit macerations with a world-renowned reputation among bartenders, mixologists and loyal consumers in the know. However, Pernod Ricard, Lillet's owner, had research showing there was low brand and category (aperitif) recognition among Americans. Finn Partners helped create an experience-driven campaign to raise awareness and position Lillet as an on trend and chic lifestyle experience through the Lillet Summer Style Series.

"We are very honored to be recognized for our work on behalf of Lillet and the Summer Style Series," says Malisa Meresman, partner, Finn Partners. "We helped drive awareness, trial and most of all brand loyalty for an emerging category in the wine and spirits sector. Our campaign combined fashion, entertainment and lifestyle through custom curated experiences that brought the aperitif occasion to life and positioned Lillet Spritz as the must-have drink for the summer season and beyond.

