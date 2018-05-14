Finn Partners Taps Jodi Brooks To Head Technology Practice

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications agency Finn Partners today announced the appointment of Jodi Brooks to head the firm's Technology practice, its largest division, with annual fees of more than $25 million and more than 100 employees. Brooks, a technology communications expert and thought leader, brings over 17 years of experience to Finn Partners, focusing on the overall direction of the technology practice for both existing clients and future relationships.

Sabrina Horn, who joined Finn Partners in 2015 in the role of technology lead, has become a Senior Advisor to the agency.

Brooks joins Finn Partners from Burson-Marsteller, where she served on the U.S. Leadership Team and Chair of the U.S. Technology Practice. There, she led the practice through a multi-year transformation. Her leadership and technology expertise earned her industry-wide recognition, including PR Leader of the Year by PR News in 2017. Brooks has worked and managed campaigns on behalf of numerous well-known brands including Oracle, HP, Fitbit, Zebra Technologies, AT&T, Bausch + Lomb, Baidu and Huawei.

"Finn Partners is very pleased to welcome Jodi Brooks to the firm," says Richard Funess, senior managing partner. "Technology crosses over and is integrated into virtually every business strategy. And, through that evolution, it has become our largest practice area. Jodi's transformative way of thinking and move-to-action style will have a major impact on our team of communications experts as well as the way Finn's market perception and further opportunities."

"It is an honor to join Finn Partners," says Brooks. "Technology is at the heart of everything we do, and Finn Partners lives this mantra. The firm's focus on technology, YOY growth and culture which encourages collaboration and creativity all foster an environment that will leverage my expertise to further drive and enhance the Tech practice."

Prior to Burson-Marsteller, Brooks was an SVP within Weber Shandwick's Global Technology and Media Relations Practices, where she oversaw the Bausch + Lomb global business, Honeywell ACS and managed inter-office teams. Previously, Brooks was a Vice President at Ketchum, working on Kodak and AT&T Wireless.

From startups to giants, Finn Partners delivers deep tech expertise across multiple sectors, including consumer, application development, enterprise mobility, business insights and process management. The Technology practice has expertise across both B2B and B2C industries, notably in cybersecurity, supply chain, enterprise/cloud, data science, ad/marketing tech, artificial intelligence, IoT, wireless, telecommunications, and automotive technology.

Including New York, the 100+-employee strong Tech practice operates out of the firm's offices including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, and Portland in the US, and operates internationally from offices in London, Paris, Munich, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in six years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With 600 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are in Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us as finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

