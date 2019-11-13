FINN Partners Wins Global Assignment From NETSCOUT

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, today announced that it has been named global agency of record for PR and corporate communications by NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC., a market leader in service assurance, business analytics, and security. FINN Partners will represent NETSCOUT globally through teams based in North America, the U.K., EMEA, Latin America and the Asia Pacific.

Since 2016, NETSCOUT has been working with Boston-based brand marketing and advertising agency, Small Army, which became part of FINN Partners this past February. Building on the success of that relationship, NETSCOUT turned to FINN Partners to unify and consolidate global communications under one agency to help elevate visibility among large global enterprises and service providers. Based in Westford, Mass., NETSCOUT helps assure and protect digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security.

"To take our marketing and corporate communications to the next level, we needed to make bold, structural changes," said Tom Raimondi, chief marketing officer, NETSCOUT. "FINN Partners extensive global network and deep technology expertise are helping us better articulate our value proposition and differentiators across multiple geographies. We've benefited from their strategic approach and integration with Small Army right out of the gate."

The FINN Partners team will provide corporate communications, product/solution publicity, executive thought leadership, as well as collaborate closely with colleagues at Small Army to ensure tight integration across all brand, advertising and digital marketing programs. This win further accelerates the double-digit growth that FINN's global technology practice has reported for the past five years.

"NETSCOUT is helping large global companies address some of their biggest IT challenges," stated Brian Sinderson, senior partner and east coast tech practice lead, FINN Partners. "The company offers a wealth of innovative IT solutions, supported by the knowledge of industry-leading experts, to help customers keep their businesses running without any hiccups. We're eager to work with them to tell their 'Visibility Without Borders' story on the global stage."

