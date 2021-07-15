FINN's Kristie Kuhl Takes the Helm of the FINN Global Health Practice as It Prepares for Next Wave of Growth

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners today promotes Kristie Kuhl, JD, to managing partner, Global Health Practice Leader. The promotion recognizes Kuhl's outstanding contributions to client successes, Health Practice and agency-wide growth, and mobilizing account teams across FINN offices in the service of championing health innovation.

Kristie Kuhl, Managing Partners, Global Health Practice Leader at FINN Partners FINN Partners' Gil Bashe and Kristie Kuhl discuss how purpose and values fuel FINN's long-term staff tenure and client relationships.

Kuhl's appointment comes as the FINN Health Practice prepares for its next wave of growth and acknowledges the sector's influence on other FINN practices and services. Recognized as a top global healthcare agency by PRovoke Media, one of the four largest independent health agencies in O'Dwyer's PR, and "Most Admired Agency" by industry trade community HITMC, the FINN Health Practice has grown to become one of the agency's largest units.

"It's an honor to work with FINN colleagues across our 22 offices globally for the benefit of clients throughout the health ecosystem and, most importantly, the patients they serve," said Kuhl. "Success demands in-depth understanding of how the system operates and its inherent challenges, and how science and regulatory parameters can either create obstacles or accelerate care. Ensuring our clients can benefit from this expertise demands a collaborative culture that unlocks our full potential to enable client success."

Kuhl joined Finn Partners in 2015 as U.S. Pharma and NY Health Head. She came to FINN after serving as an executive vice president at agencies Cohn & Wolfe and Makovsky, where she drew on her knowledge of pharma marketing, regulatory law, patient advocacy and the U.S. reimbursement system to advance breakthrough therapies. Kuhl received her law degree from Quinnipiac University after working as a leader in a cancer patient advocacy organization. Honoring her achievements at FINN, PM360 recognized her as one of the health industry's inspirational leaders in 2017 and PR News named her to their "Top Women in PR" in 2020.

"It is a privilege to have seen Kristie at work these past 20 years at two different agencies, witnessing firsthand her commitment to clients and colleagues and her dedication to securing patient access to health innovation," said Gil Bashe, managing partner and chair, Global Health. "The health industry is undergoing tremendous transformation, and we are seeing that health innovation is simply not available to all who need it. These disparities, health inequities and looming, unmet patient needs must be addressed. Kristie and our Global Health leadership team share a passion for this work; they are the people who will make a difference."

Bashe as Global Health Chair continues to focus on acquisitions, agency-wide strategic efforts, client priorities and partnerships that ally players throughout the industry to improve global health and access to innovation. Bashe is charged with drawing on his industry knowledge and commitment to clients and colleagues to expand health opportunities throughout the global community. Bashe also serves as Global Health Sector Chair for Public Relations Organisation International (PROI), of which FINN is a member.

"Kristie and Gil are outstanding partners who work toward our clients' and community's success," said Peter Finn, founding partner and CEO. "Kristie now steps forward to lead one of our Agency's most important and fast-growing practices and Gil charts the future of health within FINN and throughout the industry. Their model collaboration increases the possibility that FINN will elevate the industry's ability to create a healthier, better world."

During Kuhl's and Bashe's time at FINN, the Health Practice has grown from $8 million to more than $35 million in client fees and the Agency has come to represent many of the best-known companies and institutions throughout the global health sector. The FINN Health Practice, with some 175 staff, is now positioned to address health opportunities agency-wide, as well as provide leadership among peers throughout the industry to effect real change.

"Kristie taking on this new role recognizes her achievements, ability and commitment to transform the way FINN operates and elevate the industry's efforts to make a difference. There's no sector in the global community that can exclude itself from building a healthier world, and we seek to be at the forefront of that effort," stated Bashe.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size over the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent, integrated marketing agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

SOURCE FINN Partners

Related Links

https://www.finnpartners.com

