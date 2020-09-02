Fino Services, LLC selects Input 1 Payments to expand their insurance payment capabilities

Fino Services, LLC searched for a payment platform built for the insurance industry, which met their growing insurance needs. The top of their search criteria included having a payments solution that would seamlessly integrate with its existing processes and have the ability to provide customers with a secure and user-friendly payment experience. "Providing an exceptional customer experience is very important to us. We wanted to work with a payment provider that would make it painless for our customers to safely make their premium payments on time, while also being simple for us to reconcile on the back end," said CEO Oscar Rodriguez. "We decided to switch to Input 1 Payments because their platform exceeded all our needs, and frankly, their no-cost program is amazing!"

Input 1 is an industry-leading provider of insurance billing and payment solutions. "We are elated that Fino Services will be using Input 1 Payments to provide its customers with the best possible payment experience," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1. "Input 1 Payments is changing the landscape for agents, general agents, and carriers who seek payment simplicity, combined with an unmatched pricing model. Our clients have zero transaction fees, no set up fees, and no monthly maintenance costs to worry about."

About Fino Services LLC

Fino Services, LLC, formed in 2009, is a premier retail insurance agency headquartered in Katy, Texas. Fino Services, LLC specializes in providing personal and commercial insurance coverage to the great state of Texas and will soon be expanding its business into other states.

About Input 1 LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

