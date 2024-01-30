FinOps Foundation Announces CloudBolt as a Premier Member

CloudBolt reinforces commitment to advancing FinOps and contributing to the FinOps community

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of FinOps, announced today that CloudBolt Software has become a Premier Member.

CloudBolt is an avid supporter of the Foundation's mission , and is committed to advancing the adoption of FinOps. By becoming a Premier Member, CloudBolt is committed to contributing to the community with involvement in Working Groups that develop best practices that align to the FinOps Framework.

FinOps, a portmanteau of "Finance" and "DevOps," stresses communication and collaboration between business and engineering teams to improve cloud management and get the most value out of every dollar spent in the public cloud. The FinOps Foundation has been at the forefront of promoting collaboration and standardization within the cloud management space. The introduction of the FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification ( FOCUS ) initiative in mid-2023—a joint effort between a range of organizations including Google, Microsoft and AWS and the FinOps Foundation—marked a pivotal moment in making billing data more comprehensible and consistently reportable across multiple cloud vendors.

Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation J.R. Storment welcomes CloudBolt to this next level, stating, "Thanks to the support of our members, the FinOps Foundation continues to be the driving force behind advancements in FinOps. We welcome CloudBolt as a Premier Member and look forward to their support in shaping the landscape of how global companies both manage and maximize their cloud spend."

Additionally, Kyle Campos, CloudBolt's Chief Technology and Product Officer, is joining the Governing Board of the FinOps Foundation . In this role, he will share knowledge and best practices around financial efficiency and automation.

"Surging cloud costs continue to be a huge headache for IT leaders," said Campos. "Enterprises are grappling with how to balance cloud costs amid the increasing pressure to adopt and operationalize evolving FinOps technologies and approaches augmented by AI and machine learning. We're well-positioned to join the FinOps Foundation to help advance and educate the industry on how organizations can continuously and automatically optimize cloud spend. Instead of being solely focused on simply driving down costs, they can elevate their focus to what matters most—placing value at the center of every cloud decision."

To learn more about joining the FinOps Foundation community, please visit: https://www.finops.org/join/ .

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 48 of the Fortune 50. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner , the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program , and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification) .

About CloudBolt Software:

CloudBolt is The Cloud ROI Company™. We are singularly focused on solving the most pressing problem with cloud today: increasing return on investment (ROI). With the introduction of our Augmented FinOps capabilities, CloudBolt is leveraging AI/ML-informed insights and applying intelligent automation and orchestration proactively and retrospectively to make complete cloud lifecycle optimization a reality. CloudBolt enables organizations to realize the full potential of any cloud fabric by closing the "insight to action" gap. By streamlining, clarifying, and optimizing spend and control, we help organizations place value at the center of every cloud decision. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

