Finseca Applauds FSI's Leadership in Strengthening the Financial Security Profession

Finseca

Jan 22, 2026, 13:18 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a decade of work by the Financial Services Institute (FSI), last month, the SEC issued a no-action letter supporting ensemble payments. This important step allows firms to make payments to entities instead of individuals.

"FSI's work over the past ten years has been a turning point for our profession," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "This isn't just about payments. It's about creating regulatory certainty that strengthens our profession, attracts new talent, and supports those who help Americans achieve financial security. We appreciate FSI's leadership in making this possible."

The SEC's no-action letter, along with bipartisan legislation introduced today by Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), signals broad support for regulatory certainty that benefits both financial security professionals and the millions of Americans they serve.

SOURCE Finseca

