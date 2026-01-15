LAMP 2026 Helps Leaders Do More of What Matters

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders across the financial security profession are under more pressure than ever.

Distractions are everywhere. Technology is moving fast. Expectations keep rising. As a result, many leaders spend more time reacting than leading.

LAMP 2026 was built to change that.

Finseca's premier leadership event brings agency leaders, senior executives, and decision-makers together for two focused days. The goal is simple: step out of the noise and focus on what matters most—stronger leadership, clearer communication, and smarter use of technology.

Today, most leaders spend only 10% of their time on high-impact work. The rest is lost to meetings, interruptions, and constant demands. LAMP gives leaders the tools and clarity they need to take that time back and lead with purpose.

To deliver this experience, Finseca announced that Debra Jasper, Jesse Itzler, and Jonathan Brill will headline LAMP 2026. Each speaker tackles one of the biggest challenges leaders face today.

Debra Jasper, a nationally respected communications expert, will address one of today's toughest leadership issues: attention. With the average attention span now of just 8.25 seconds, leaders must make every conversation count. Jasper will share practical ways to communicate with clarity, confidence, and influence in a distracted world.

Jesse Itzler, entrepreneur, best-selling author, and performance mindset expert, will focus on personal leadership and discipline. His session centers on building habits that drive long-term success, both at work and in life.

Jonathan Brill, a globally recognized futurist and AI expert, will challenge leaders to rethink how they use technology. While AI is everywhere, many leaders are not using it well. Brill will show how top performers use AI to save time, make better decisions, and boost productivity—often by more than seven hours a week.

Research shows that 70% of a team's success depends on the quality of its leader. LAMP helps leaders sharpen that edge by turning activity into results, strengthening accountability, and building high-performing cultures.

To learn more or secure your seat, visit finseca.org/LAMP.

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

