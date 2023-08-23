Finseca: Could the First Republican Debate Have an Impact on Your Financial Security?

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, with the Republican Party hosting its first presidential debate, the start of the 2024 presidential race is officially off and running. Based on recent findings from Bank of America, markets tend to perform poorly in the fourth year of a presidency. Specifically, historical data shows that the S&P 500 typically experiences a downturn between January and May in the final year of a presidential term.

As we enter 2024, it is a great reminder for consumers to take a moment to check off these three to-dos to ensure their financial security is on the right path:

  1. Thoroughly examine your financial goals and assess what strategies have been successful and what areas can improve in 2024.
  2. Engage in a conversation with your financial security professional about your overall financial well-being. Be sure to inquire about all the options available to you to create a holistic plan that is shielded from market fluctuations, utilizing tools such as life insurance and annuities.
  3. Write down your financial security plan.

Extensive research from EY has proven that individuals who adopt a holistic approach to financial planning attain higher levels of financial security success compared to those who solely concentrate on investment strategies. Again, be sure to connect with your financial security professional today to explore all the options you have for achieving success today and long into the future.

