WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As we step into 2025, many of us have made resolutions to start the year off right. Whether it's improving our sleep schedules or eating healthier, money consistently ranks as a top priority. In fact, more than 60% of last year's New Year's resolutions were finance-related, according to the Pew Research Center.

But how can you turn ambitious goals into lasting habits? Experts suggest that success comes from building small, intentional practices over time. Instead of overwhelming yourself with sweeping changes, focus on a few impactful actions that strengthen your financial security and peace of mind.

This year, let's turn those goals into lifelong habits that strengthen your financial security and confidence. Here are three steps to set yourself up for financial success in 2025:

1. Don't let politics cloud your decisions

Political news can easily influence your outlook on finances, but staying focused on your personal financial objectives is essential. The economy and markets have thrived under different political administrations—what truly matters is aligning your decisions with your long-term goals.

2. Plan for longevity and the unexpected

With lifespans increasing, it's crucial to factor healthcare costs, long-term care, and retirement income into your financial plan. Start building an emergency fund and ensure your finances reflect your values. Being prepared for life's surprises—both big and small—can help you stay on track no matter what comes your way.

3. Schedule regular check-ins with your financial security professional

Quarterly meetings with a trusted financial professional can help you evaluate your progress, adjust strategies, and capitalize on new opportunities. Whether it's exploring undervalued sectors, long-term bonds, or dividend-paying stocks, a professional can provide tailored advice to navigate market changes and meet your unique goals.

If you don't already have a financial planner, finding the right one can feel overwhelming but it is one of the most important steps you can take toward achieving financial freedom. Start by asking friends or family for recommendations or look for a one who is affiliated with Finseca.

By focusing on these manageable steps, you'll not only strengthen your financial foundation but also gain the confidence and clarity that come with knowing you're prepared. Make 2025 the year you take control of your financial future.

