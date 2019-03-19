Fintech Europe Selects Nine Startups for its Third Batch

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Europe, Plug and Play's fintech-focused innovation platform based out of Frankfurt, Germany, announced today the nine startups selected for its third batch. The platform has grown its partner base to nine Financial Institutions in the last 10 months, with Deutsche Bank, TechQuartier, BNP Paribas, Nets Group, Aareal Bank, Abanca, Danske Bank, DZ Bank, and Elo. It runs a 12-week accelerator twice a year with startups chosen both locally and globally.

After screening over 214 applicants, the final selection of nine startups have been accepted into Fintech Europe, which aims to facilitate pilots, POCs, and business development opportunities for the participating startups and financial institutions.

"We are very excited with this new class of companies that are bringing a new atmosphere to the corporate ecosystem. They will get connected with Financial Institutions from all over the Euro-Zone and beyond," says Fernando Zornig, Program Director of Plug and Play's Fintech Europe program. "This batch has a strong focus on AI and Machine Learning, with startups in their seed stage all the way to Series C."

Throughout the duration of the program, startups will be introduced to Plug and Play's corporate partners and have the chance to work with their different business units to evaluate pilot projects and investment opportunities with these companies. There is no cost for the startups to be in the program and they will remain part of the ecosystem even after graduation.

The nine companies are as follows:

Bankify

Bankify makes mobile banking apps more Social and FUN!

Digital Shadows

Digital Shadows monitors, manages and remediates digital risk across the widest range of data sources within the open, deep, and dark web to protect an organization's business, brand, and reputation.

E-bot7

We supercharge customer service through the integration of artificial intelligence.

Fino Digital

Fino's core competence is the analysis and interpretation of data that is within a bank account of a consumer or a business. Our machine-learning algorithms identify and extract e.g. a user's contracts, purchased products, credit-worthiness, current life phase from the bank account.

Labest

Labest is connecting the digital world of inventory with realtime market price validation to use inventory as collateral to finance.

Nordigen

Nordigen is a global account data analytics provider that helps to identify and approve more of the creditworthy customers.

Precire

Precire is the most advanced psychological AI for the analysis of any kind of communication - Psychology as a Service.

Sensibill

A receipt management solution built for mobile banking apps.

Spin Analytics

Spin Analytics brings digital transformation in Credit Risk Management by leveraging predictive analytics, AI, and ML techniques on Big Data.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

