Plug and Play Welcomes Final Silicon Valley Startup Batches of 2024

Over 175 Startups Sourced Globally to Drive Innovation in Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Health, and More

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the global innovation platform connecting startups to industry leaders, has announced the launch of their final Silicon Valley accelerator program of 2024, closing out a year of significant progress and growth. Alongside their partners, Plug and Play sourced more than 175 startups from around the world to participate in the program, which spans 20 different industries, including enterprise and AI, fintech, and health. The cohort features founders from over 15 countries, including the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, and more, reflecting the global reach of Plug and Play's program.

As the last Silicon Valley program of 2024, these startups will participate in an intensive three-month accelerator, culminating at the Silicon Valley Summit, November 19-21, 2024, where they will pitch their solutions to a curated audience of investors, corporate partners, and industry leaders.

"At Plug and Play, we believe in the power of innovation to transform industries, and our global network helps us connect the right partners to the right startups to accelerate growth and success," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "These entrepreneurs are not just pushing boundaries; they are creating solutions that address real industry needs, and we look forward to their pitches at the Silicon Valley Summit."

Key Data from Plug and Play's Silicon Valley Program

175+ startups accepted into the November 2024 batch

55+ artificial intelligence startups in the November 2024 batch focusing on next-generation technologies

160+ startups accepted into the June 2024 batch

batch 950+ startups accelerated through Plug and Play's Silicon Valley programs since 2022

Participation in this three-month program allows startups to build their businesses through exclusive events, mentor sessions, and private dealflows, enabling them to leverage Plug and Play's extensive network for potential pilots, proofs of concept, investments, and other key collaborations. There are no equity requirements for startups in any Plug and Play program.

"The value of Plug and Play's accelerator program lies in its network that connects startups with leading global corporations. These connections are especially beneficial in emerging fields like AI, where access to corporate partnerships can accelerate both sales and product development," said Anatoly Kvitnitsky, CEO & Founder of AI or Not. "Having been a part of two startups that have gone through the program, I've seen firsthand how it can propel a company's trajectory and set it up for long-term success."

For the full list of participating startups, please visit the website .

Since 2006, Plug and Play has accelerated growth and innovation for startups worldwide, supporting early-stage companies in scaling their operations and securing partnerships. The Silicon Valley program has become a hub for innovation, consistently helping startups secure pilots, proof of concepts, and investment opportunities.

The Silicon Valley Summit, held November 19-21, 2024, will be a pivotal moment for these startups as they present their solutions to key decision-makers in the tech ecosystem. This exclusive event will feature cutting-edge innovations across industries, positioning these startups for success in the global marketplace.

Plug and Play invites the media to follow the journey of these startups through the final accelerator batch of the year and attend the Silicon Valley Summit. To schedule interviews with the Plug and Play team or founders, cover the summit, or request additional information, please contact Jacky Tsang at [email protected] .

Visit the website for more information about the Silicon Valley Summit .

A press kit with photos showcasing the program and events, video clips from previous summits, and key information about the event is available.

