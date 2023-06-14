Fintech Executive Greg Leos Joins Yeeld's Advisory Board to Boost Payments Integration Offerings

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeeld , a Chicago-based payments consulting and integration firm founded by former Stripe employees Emily Tsitrian and Mira Boora, is pleased to announce that Greg Leos has joined the company as an advisor and investor. Yeeld offers technical expertise and advisory services to businesses of all sizes to help them integrate and update their payments infrastructure. With 20+ years of experience in FinTech, payments, and investment roles, Greg brings a wealth of expertise to Yeeld.

Greg Leos Yeeld's co-founders, Mira Boora and Emily Tsitrian.

Greg is currently the Chief Sales Officer for i2c , a global Banking as a Software (BaaS) FinTech as well as an investor at Propellant Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology companies based in the Midwest. Prior to his current role, Greg has spent over 20 years in the FinTech and Cybersecurity industries with companies such a Fiserv, Worldline (formerly Ingenico e-payments), Trustwave and VikingCloud. With his extensive experience in building and scaling businesses, Greg is uniquely positioned to provide valuable guidance and counsel to Yeeld as it continues to grow its payments integration practice.

"We are honored to welcome Greg Leos to the Yeeld team," said Emily Tsitrian, CEO and Cofounder of Yeeld. "His extensive leadership experience in payments technologies, combined with his deep Fintech investment acumen, make him a wonderful addition to our company. We look forward to leveraging Greg's industry knowledge and strategic network as we grow our portfolio of offerings and help our clients bring their projects to life."

Greg also expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Yeeld team, stating, "Payments has become a complex business and Yeeld is uniquely positioned to help businesses of all sizes build out and refine their payments acceptance infrastructure. I am thrilled to support this Chicago based, women-founded FinTech that continues to make a material impact on the payments value chain."

To learn more about Yeeld and its payment consulting and integration services, visit their website at www.theyeeld.com or contact the at [email protected] or 708-480-2289.

Media Contact:

Emily Tsitrian

708-480-2289

[email protected]

SOURCE Yeeld