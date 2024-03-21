FinTech Leader 100GROUP's Commitment to Local Businesses Shines at the Chamber of Commerce March BASH

100GROUP Michigan, a leader in business management software and payment processing, recently hosted the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg's March BASH, marking a significant celebration of local business connectivity and community engagement. The event, adorned with a variety of local treats and entertainment, underscored 100GROUP's dedication to fostering economic and business growth within Northwest Ottawa County.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a vibrant gathering that showcased the strength and spirit of the local business community, 100GROUP Michigan hosted the March BASH event in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg. The event took place at 100GROUP's office located downtown Grand Haven, drawing in a diverse group of business professionals keen on strengthening their networks and discovering new opportunities.

The evening was filled with dynamic activities designed to encourage networking and community engagement, including a prize wheel, gift card raffle, caricature artist, and delightful treats from Sweet Temptations and Portobello. Both establishments are proud clients of 100GROUP Michigan for credit card processing, highlighting 100GROUP's integral role in supporting local businesses.

Sarah McKee, Managing Partner at 100GROUP Michigan, expressed her enthusiasm for the company's involvement in such community-centric events. "Hosting the March BASH has been a great opportunity for us to give back to the community that has supported our growth and success. At 100GROUP, we believe in building strong relationships with local businesses and contributing to our vibrant local community," McKee stated. " Events like these not only forge business connections but also affirm our dedication to uplifting local businesses by offering hosting and support."

As 100GROUP continues to grow under the leadership of Sarah McKee and with the strategic support of Jeff Brodsly, CEO of 100GROUP, it remains focused on delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service to businesses across various sectors. The March BASH is just one example of how 100GROUP Michigan is making a lasting impact on the community and fostering a culture of mutual support and excellence.

About 100GROUP:

100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs- a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about.

www.100GROUP.com

