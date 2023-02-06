Fintech Platform Stackwell Redefines the Meaning of Black Wealth

Company launches daily text affirmation program to reinforce investor identity and encourage increased participation in the financial markets

BOSTON , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stackwell , the digital investment platform designed to eliminate the racial wealth gap, today announced the start of its Redefining Black Wealth campaign to showcase the meaning of "wealth" through the spirit of who the Black community is – innovative, successful and inspiring. The campaign transforms Black History Month into an ongoing observance and celebration of Black excellence beyond the month of February. Redefining Black Wealth begins with a text message affirmation program designed to reinforce investor identity within the Black community and increase participation in the financial markets.

"Starting with Black History Month 2023, Stackwell is going to redefine the meaning of Black wealth. We are going to showcase our wealth through the spirit of who we are, our community, culture, art and our dreams," said Stackwell founder and CEO Trevor Rozier-Byrd. "For us, Black history, like our wealth, are the things we inherit and the things we pass along. By changing the perspective of what wealth looks like, and who investing is for, we will encourage and empower more people in the Black community to participate in the financial markets as a means towards growing long-term sustainable wealth."

The text affirmation program launches today. Individuals who text "Black Wealth" to (833) 536-5416 will receive daily text affirmations from Stackwell related to financial wellness, investor identity and general tips and motivations for living a full and prosperous life. This program seeks to expand on the investment insights and education delivered through the Stackwell app to address and remove the social, emotional and cultural barriers to investing, one text at a time.

Throughout Black History Month, Stackwell will also co-host a number of financial wellness events and celebrations of Black community and culture with its NBA partners, including:

Financial wellness and investment workshops for Black college students, small business owners, and entrepreneurs in Detroit , Minneapolis , New Orleans and Washington, D.C. ;

, , and ; Presenting sponsorship of the New Orleans Pelicans' HBCU Night game and related activities celebrating Black culture in New Orleans ;

; Presenting sponsorship of the Washington Wizards' "Our Community, Our History" Black History Month campaign, which is designed to celebrate the achievement and commemorate African Americans' contributions to our country's history and culture; and

Supporting sponsorship of the Detroit Pistons' Black History Month Pistons Equality scholarship event supporting local graduating high school seniors.

Stackwell will announce new initiatives and programming throughout the year, including new community-based efforts across the U.S., in an effort to sustain the campaign and increase the company's impact within the Black community on a national scale.

"Black history is not just about remembrance; it's about what we are doing today, and the course we are charting for our future and that of future generations. Our campaign begins in February, but challenges us all to honor our current history and celebrate our successes year-round," added Rozier-Byrd.

To join the daily affirmation text program, text "Black Wealth" to (833) 536-5416. Download the Stackwell app now in the App Store or Google Play Store .

Stackwell Capital, Inc., is a fintech company that has created a digital investment platform for the Black community that is designed to eliminate the racial wealth gap in America. Stackwell provides the financial investment tools and guidance necessary to help build lasting wealth, equity, and equal opportunity. Stackwell is a member of the 2022 Financial Solutions Lab, and MassChallenge U.S. Early Stage accelerator programs. For more information, visit stackwellcapital.com .

