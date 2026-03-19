FinThrive Earns Platinum 2026 Pinnacle Awards for AI Excellence in Intelligent Automation

Insurance Discover™, powered by FinThrive Fusion™, has been recognized in the Intelligent Process Automation category for driving measurable revenue recovery through AI.

PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a leading healthcare revenue management SaaS provider, today announced it has received the Platinum 2026 Pinnacle Award for AI Excellence in the Intelligent Process Automation category. The award recognizes FinThrive's Insurance Discover™ solution for generating measurable revenue recovery through AI-powered automation embedded directly within healthcare organizations' revenue cycles and supported by the company's unified Fusion data architecture.

The Pinnacle Awards program highlights the rapid growth and transformation of the AI industry, with winners across 30 categories demonstrating breakthroughs in foundational models, scalable infrastructure, enterprise transformation, and real-world impact. FinThrive earned its Platinum distinction for transforming insurance discovery from a manual, reactive task into an automated, intelligence-driven process.

Unlike traditional insurance discovery tools that simply return multiple coverage options, Insurance Discover uses FinThrive's AI-driven "Best Opportunity" model to determine which found coverage is most likely to reimburse and the optimal order to prioritize found coverage in the work queue. The solution evaluates coverage against historical reimbursement data, payer rules, filing deadlines, and viability, confirms the coverage with the payer, then automatically prioritizes and routes the highest-probability opportunity to billing staff. This eliminates guesswork, reduces administrative waste, and prevents missed filing deadlines.

"AI should solve real operational problems, not add complexity," said Hemant Goel, president and CEO of FinThrive. "Insurance Discover doesn't just find coverage, it leverages AI to identify the most effective path to reimbursement, helping providers improve financial performance at scale."

Insurance Discover continuously scans accounts across the entire revenue cycle, and not just self-pay, by querying hundreds of commercial and government payers using advanced algorithms and patented data-matching technology. The impact is measurable. Upwards of 36% of healthcare organizations nationwide use Insurance Discover. To date, the solution has generated more than $8.3 billion in net revenue and cash for customers. Organizations recover up to 2% of annual net patient revenue, with some health systems reporting significant monthly reimbursement gains after implementation.

The Platinum recognition reinforces FinThrive's leadership in applying intelligent automation to strengthen the financial resilience of healthcare organizations nationwide, responsibly and at scale.

To learn more about FinThrive's Insurance Discover solution and its AI-powered data intelligence platform, Fusion, visit FinThrive.com.

About FinThrive:

FinThrive is redefining revenue cycle management by helping healthcare organizations maximize revenue, reduce costs, and accelerate cash flow — all through a unified, intelligent platform. At the core is FinThrive Fusion, the industry's first data intelligence platform built specifically for healthcare revenue operations. Powered by Fusion, FinThrive's AI transforms complex, manual revenue cycle tasks into streamlined, autonomous workflows, unifying data across the enterprise while supporting regulatory compliance. As one of the most advanced SaaS platforms in healthcare, FinThrive delivers a connected, holistic approach to revenue optimization, spanning patient access, charge integrity, claims and contract management, automation, analytics, and education. Today, three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems trust FinThrive to improve financial performance and operate more efficiently. Learn more at FinThrive.com.

SOURCE FinThrive, Inc.