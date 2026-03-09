FinThrive Highlights Agentic AI-Powered RCM Platform at HIMSS, Showcasing 50+ AI and Automation Use Cases Across Unified Fusion Architecture

FinThrive Fusion™ Serves as Data Foundation for Predictive, Autonomous Revenue Cycle Operations

PLANO, Texas , March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a leading healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today unveiled the next evolution of its artificial intelligence strategy at HIMSS 2026, introducing an expanded agentic AI-powered revenue cycle platform built on its unified Fusion data architecture. FinThrive's agentic AI-powered revenue cycle platform powers autonomous AI agents to continuously identify risk, orchestrate next-best actions, and execute work across the revenue cycle using unified financial and payer data. With more than 50 AI and automation use cases across the revenue cycle, FinThrive is positioning AI not as an add-on feature but as the operating model for modern revenue management.

Healthcare organizations continue to face rising administrative costs, escalating denials, and increasingly complex payer requirements, all compounded by persistent workforce constraints. Many revenue cycle teams remain burdened by fragmented point solutions and siloed data. FinThrive's strategy directly addresses that fragmentation by unifying workflows and intelligence across the claim lifecycle.

"We are at a point where the chaos of disconnected systems is no longer sustainable," said Hemant Goel, CEO of FinThrive. "The market is shifting from reactive tools to unified platforms. AI delivers meaningful outcomes only when powered by connected data and embedded in workflows. That is exactly what Fusion was built to do."

A Unified Data Foundation for Intelligent RCM

At the center of the company's strategy is FinThrive FusionTM, a modern revenue cycle intelligence architecture that centralizes and standardizes data across patient access, billing, reimbursement, and analytics. By consolidating workflows into a connected ecosystem, Fusion enables AI to operate with full context — linking claims, remittances, contracts, payer behavior, and operational activity in real time.

FinThrive supports customers in all 50 states, handles more than $1.4 trillion in annual revenue, and processes more than 200 million claims each year through more than 940 payer connections. That scale fuels predictive models that continuously learn from payer patterns and claim outcomes, enabling the intelligence to adapt as reimbursement dynamics evolve.

Rather than focusing on isolated automation tasks, FinThrive has built a layered intelligence model spanning agentic AI, predictive AI, generative AI, conversational AI, robotic process automation and natural language processing. These capabilities are embedded directly in the platform to reduce denial risk, accelerate cash collections, and lower the cost to collect.

Turning Intelligence into Outcomes

At HIMSS, FinThrive is highlighting measurable results from current AI deployments.

Powered by agentic AI that autonomously identifies, prioritizes, and acts on reimbursement risk, FinThrive's Denials and Underpayment Analyzer has delivered a 1.1% recovery on overall underpayments equating to nearly $1 million in additional cash within three months, and a 2.5% reduction in denial rates, improving the conversion of receivables to cash.

In accounts receivable operations, FinThrive's A/R Optimizer processed nearly 13,000 accounts in 30 days using intelligent adjustments, saving 686 staff hours and generating more than $19,000 in operational savings. By automating adjustment decisions and quality checks, revenue teams can redirect resources from manual cleanup to higher-value recovery work.

At the front end of the revenue cycle, FinThrive's Authorization Manager leverages large language models to continuously ingest and interpret payer policy changes, reducing preventable denials and saving up to 12 minutes per encounter through workflow automation.

Denial Predictor uses machine learning at the claim line-level prior to submission to identify high-risk claims and recommend corrective actions. Instead of discovering denials weeks after submission, organizations can intervene before the claim is sent, eliminating the need to rework the claim and improving revenue yield

"AI should not merely report what already happened," Goel added. "It must anticipate, orchestrate, and execute. When intelligence is unified across the revenue cycle, it becomes a compounding advantage for health systems."

Responsible AI for Healthcare Finance

FinThrive emphasized governance and security as foundational to its AI strategy. The company removes protected health information and personally identifiable information from AI training environments, applies real-time monitoring to large language model inputs and outputs, and continuously measures accuracy, bias, and hallucination risk. Prompts and responses remain private and are not used to retrain models without explicit permission.

Each AI initiative operates within a defined compliance framework aligned with enterprise data governance and cybersecurity standards, ensuring that innovation advances alongside accountability. As AI agents take on more autonomous responsibility, FinThrive applies defined guardrails, human-in-the-loop oversight, and continuous performance monitoring to ensure accountability, transparency, and compliance.

Advancing Industry AI Readiness

As part of its broader AI vision, FinThrive also highlighted its collaboration with HFMA Arizona's Healthcare Intelligence & Finance Innovation (HIFI) Committee to develop a vendor-agnostic AI Implementation Toolkit. Designed to support hospitals, the toolkit provides structured guidance on AI governance, vendor evaluation, and adoption roadmaps to help organizations implement AI responsibly and strategically.

FinThrive at HIMSS

FinThrive is demonstrating its agentic AI workflows, predictive denial prevention, intelligent appeals and conversational analytics live at Booth #2459 during HIMSS 2026.

About FinThrive

FinThrive is redefining revenue cycle management with innovation and intelligence at its core. Our AI-powered software unifies data and workflows to help healthcare organizations maximize revenue, reduce costs, accelerate cash collections and maintain regulatory compliance. As one of the most advanced SaaS platforms in healthcare, FinThrive offers a connected, holistic approach to revenue optimization, spanning patient access, charge integrity, claims and contract management, automation, analytics and education. Today, three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems trust FinThrive to transform financial performance. Learn more at FinThrive.com.

SOURCE FinThrive, Inc.