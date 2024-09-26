Finvi Announces Partnership with Divinity Software as Velosidy™ Integrations Build

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, the leading provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry, today announced a new partnership with Divinity Software, which specializes in providing state-of-the-art software solutions that empower businesses to streamline customer engagement and optimize financial performance with their easy-to-use portal.

"I'm incredibly excited to see Divinity become a formal partner of ours as we continue to facilitate a litany of integrations with our new Velosidy™ platform," said Raj Sethuraman, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Finvi. "One of our primary aims in bringing Velosidy to market was to create a software that allowed our clients to build the collections software ecosystem that works for their unique business needs. Our partnership with Divinity continues to expand the best-in-class options available to our customers."

Finvi leadership has emphasized that its Velosidy platform is intended to infuse technology into the entire collections journey — from placement to payment — leaning on not only its native workflow and payments technology, but the very best surrounding technologies across the collections and accounts receivable ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to partner with Finvi, a long-time leader in collections software solutions," said Ryan Mack, President of Divinity Software. "This collaboration will amplify our capabilities, driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. I have had a longstanding connection with Finvi through our work with many of the same clients. By working together, we aim to create a tighter, more seamless integration while lowering the cost of entry for our shared customers."

The partnership is expected to benefit both Finvi and Divinity customers. Finvi clients will gain access to Divinity's extensive solutions, which enable personalized customer interactions through SMS, email, IVR, and web chat, while Divinity customers will gain integrated access to Finvi's core workflow applications and its suite of enterprise technologies.

About Finvi

For 45 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare and accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay. Visit finvi.com to learn more.

About Divinity

Divinity Software is where innovation meets efficiency. They specialize in providing state-of-the-art software solutions that empower businesses to streamline their payment processes, enhance customer engagement, and optimize financial performance. Divinity leads the industry in payment options with their easy-to-use portal, and also their innovative approach to omni-channel communications. For more information, please visit DivinitySoftware.com.

