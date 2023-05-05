Finvi Awarded BuyBoard® Purchasing Contract

BuyBoard listing makes it easier for member agencies in Texas to purchase Finvi's government solutions

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, announced that it has been awarded a local purchasing contract from the Texas Purchasing Cooperative and will be listed on its BuyBoard®.

The BuyBoard is a free purchasing cooperative that serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and government entities. Because BuyBoard has already vetted vendors and completed the competitive procurement process, members save time and resources that would have been spent preparing and conducting a formal RFP.

"In our more than 40 years of serving state and local government agencies, we've seen firsthand just how long the approval process can take," said Raj Sethuraman, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Finvi. "This contract opens the door for a multitude of government agencies throughout Texas to work with Finvi to improve their operational efficiency and boost their revenue recovery. And it can be done in a much shorter timeframe, helping these agencies achieve their goals in a timely manner."

Finvi will be listed on the BuyBoard as a vendor for Software as a Service (SaaS) Products, Cybersecurity Assessments and Related Services, and can work with all participating agencies throughout Texas.

Contracts and vendors awarded through BuyBoard have been competitively procured to assist members with compliance with Texas local and state procurement requirements, and to provide a documented audit trail.

Finvi's government software solutions improve account compliance, stewardship and public service with an end-to-end solution that provides enhanced constituent engagement, flexible payment options, improved productivity and a fully automated communication lifecycle.

Finvi's unique and configurable solutions provide clients with the technology to:

Communicate more effectively with constituents via email, text, letter, and more.

Enhance productivity by automating workflows.

Increase revenue recovery by offering constituents a variety of payment options, including online self-service.

Eliminate many reporting headaches with actionable data and dashboards.

To learn more about Finvi, visit finvi.com.

About Finvi

For more than 40 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay.

About the Texas Purchasing Cooperative

The Local Government Purchasing Cooperative was created to increase the purchasing power of government entities and to simplify their purchasing by using a customized online purchasing system, called the BuyBoard®. Combining the purchase power of local governments provides members—big and small—the leverage to achieve better pricing on products, equipment, and services they use every day. There is power in numbers, and BuyBoard has delivered the vast economies of scale in purchasing products and services to members since 1998.

