Finvi Awarded FedRAMP® Authorization for its Cloud Service Offering

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, announced that it has Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

Finvi is already a trusted solution provider to a myriad of state and local government agencies. Now, Finvi can bring its more than 40 years of experience and innovation to the federal level, enabling these agencies to achieve the same benefits as their state and local brethren.

"Achieving FedRAMP Authorization is an important milestone for Finvi," said Raj Sethuraman, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Finvi. "With this FedRAMP Authorization, we can now provide federal agencies with data-driven solutions that enhance productivity, communications, and recovery efforts while improving regulatory compliance and decreasing cost."

The process of obtaining FedRAMP authorization includes multiple reviews of the security of Finvi's cloud offerings by a federal agency partner as well as an independent third-party assessment organization (3PAO). These tests and reviews were to determine if Finvi's cloud offerings met the strict security standards required to work with federal agencies.

Finvi will be identified as Ontario Cloud Federal (OCF) in the FedRAMP Marketplace's collection of Cloud Service Providers (CSP). As listed in the Marketplace, Finvi's unique software-as-a-service cloud-based solution for healthcare revenue and accounts receivables management includes contact management and payment processing solutions to support debt collection, collections and receivables, payments, reporting and information services, customer service, and software system development.

Finvi's solution is deployed in the Amazon Web Services GovCloud region and is hosted on the FedRAMP-authorized Amazon Web Services GovCloud Infrastructure, secured with a multi-layered architecture based on FedRAMP controls.

About Finvi

For more than 40 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay.

About FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) was established in 2011 to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information. FedRAMP standardizes security requirements for the authorization and ongoing cybersecurity of cloud services in accordance with FISMA, OMB Circular A-130, and FedRAMP policy.

