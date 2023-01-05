Finvi Expands Functionality of Artiva HCx to Improve the Management of Complex Claims

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, announced that it has enhanced its industry-leading Artiva HCx® solution to better support organizations as they manage complex claims, including worker's compensation, motor vehicle accidents, and third-party accident liability.

Finvi achieved this through improved data capture and the enhanced visualization of key details associated with complex claims. The improved user interfaces, and new data capture and storage capabilities, provide a clearer and concise process, reducing the overall time spent on the complex claim process.

The enhanced Artiva HCx includes a database to build and store information about law firms, attorneys, and claims adjusters to help organizations save time and process claims quickly and efficiently. Organizations can now find and group together information on all parties involved in the same accident, connecting key account details. The improved user interface also boosts employee efficiency, with streamlined processes and easy access to all necessary data.

"It's our mission to continually enhance our offerings to accelerate financial outcomes and transform the payment journey for staff, clients, and patients," said Raj Sethuraman, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Finvi. "Complex claims are difficult by nature, requiring more intricate claims management processes than regular insurance follow-up. Organizations need a robust platform that not only allows them to manage these claims, but also manage your standard patient and medical insurance processes — all from a central location."

Artiva HCx also features the improved promotion of compliance as organizations can now manage and view state and county statutes. And this latest release of Artiva HCx includes additional enhancements designed to improve the management of payment discrepancies, unallocated payments, and more.

About Finvi

Formerly Ontario Systems, Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their stated business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

With offices in the states of Massachusetts, Indiana, New Mexico, Delaware, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Finvi continues to build upon 40 years of success using a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Finvi helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Finvi also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM agencies in the United States as well as a number of financial institutions across the globe. Additionally, Finvi's workflow platforms power governmental agencies and court systems across the country at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

