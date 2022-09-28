Finvi Expands Healthcare Functionality to Better Support Post-Acute Healthcare Providers

New functionality set for Artiva HCx enhances billing capabilities

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payments process, announced today expanded functionality of its Artiva HCx solution to better support post-acute care providers including home health, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care hospitals.

The expanded functionality set includes workflow and user interface enhancements for recurring and non-recurring encounters, interim and interval billing, professional claims, and institutional claims.

"Complex billing frequencies make it difficult to understand and manage a patient's full financial story," said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Finvi. "This complexity puts unnecessary strain on providers to communicate with Medicare and other payers to ensure timely recovery."

This new functionality set will give post-acute providers a more accurate and working picture of claims and balances associated with a single encounter.

"Finvi has been a great technology partner," said Vinod Nair, Senior Director of RCM Billing and Process Optimization with AccentCare – a national leader in home health, hospice, and personal care services. "Their continued investment to support the needs of post-acute service providers shows their dedication to humanizing the patient financial experience across the various stages of the healthcare continuum of care and creates greater alignment between our organizations."

"As the U.S. population ages, more and more patients will require post-acute care and the industry needs to be better prepared to support this aging population," said O'Brien. "We are thrilled to provide our post-acute clients with this functionality to better support this patient population."

Finvi works with 5 of the top 15 hospitals and health systems, as well as the top home health and skilled nursing provider in the country.

About Finvi

Formerly Ontario Systems, Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their stated business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

With offices in the states of Massachusetts, Indiana, New Mexico, Delaware, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Finvi continues to build upon 40 years of success using a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Finvi helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Finvi also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM agencies in the United States as well as a number of financial institutions across the globe. Additionally, Finvi's workflow platforms power governmental agencies and court systems across the country at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

