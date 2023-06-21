Finvi Ranks #1 in 2023 Black Book Revenue Cycle Workflow Optimization Solutions

For the second year in a row, Black Book™ Research findings place Finvi as a best overall provider in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Workflow Optimization solutions

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of FinTech solutions that streamline and accelerate healthcare revenue recovery operations, was recognized by Black Book Market Research as a top-ranking company in the category of RCM Workflow Optimization.

"Finvi has been providing intelligent, agile solutions that drive financial results for many leading healthcare provider and outsourcer organizations for more than 40 years," said Finvi CEO Tim O'Brien. "We couldn't be more pleased to be recognized for a second year in a row by our clients as an industry leader in delivering innovative workflow solutions that enhance their recovery operations and help then transform the patient financial experience."

Black Book collected survey responses from close to 4,959 health system Chief Financial Officers, Vice Presidents of Finance and RCM, Controllers, Business Office Managers, Staff, Consultants, and Directors from hospitals and physician practices to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software, technology platforms, and systems, and assess the gaps and urgencies of financial technology administration.

"This achievement is a direct reflection of our years of experience and investment in our platform," said Finvi Chief Product and Technology Officer Raj Sethuraman. "We are thrilled for this validation of our workflow solutions as we continuously strive to help our customers achieve their business outcomes."

A recognized brand in the RCM market, five of the 15 largest health systems in the U.S., along with half of Black Book's top healthcare outsourcers, are among Finvi's clients. In a 2022 KLASS report, findings showed that almost 90% of clients interviewed achieve outcomes within 6 months, with clients noting increased productivity, and improved efficiency and quality through streamlined workflows as two of the primary outcomes they achieved with Finvi's Artiva HCx® solution.

Finvi will be exhibiting at the 2023 HFMA Annual Conference June 25 – 28 in Nashville – Stop by Booth 707 or visit Finvi's HFMA event page to learn more.

About Finvi

For more than 40 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay.

About Black Book™

Black Book™, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the vendor satisfaction surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book directly polls vendors' clients.

Black Book™ has polled for vendor satisfaction and industry trends across the healthcare software, technology, and outsourcing sectors around the globe. Since 2010, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 1.200,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT, clinical, operations, and financial professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives, and hospital information technology managers.

