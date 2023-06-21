Finvi Ranks #1 in 2023 Black Book Revenue Cycle Workflow Optimization Solutions

News provided by

Finvi

21 Jun, 2023, 08:18 ET

For the second year in a row, Black Book Research findings place Finvi as a best overall provider in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Workflow Optimization solutions

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of FinTech solutions that streamline and accelerate healthcare revenue recovery operations, was recognized by Black Book Market Research as a top-ranking company in the category of RCM Workflow Optimization.

"Finvi has been providing intelligent, agile solutions that drive financial results for many leading healthcare provider and outsourcer organizations for more than 40 years," said Finvi CEO Tim O'Brien. "We couldn't be more pleased to be recognized for a second year in a row by our clients as an industry leader in delivering innovative workflow solutions that enhance their recovery operations and help then transform the patient financial experience."

Black Book collected survey responses from close to 4,959 health system Chief Financial Officers, Vice Presidents of Finance and RCM, Controllers, Business Office Managers, Staff, Consultants, and Directors from hospitals and physician practices to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software, technology platforms, and systems, and assess the gaps and urgencies of financial technology administration. 

"This achievement is a direct reflection of our years of experience and investment in our platform," said Finvi Chief Product and Technology Officer Raj Sethuraman. "We are thrilled for this validation of our workflow solutions as we continuously strive to help our customers achieve their business outcomes." 

A recognized brand in the RCM market, five of the 15 largest health systems in the U.S., along with half of Black Book's top healthcare outsourcers, are among Finvi's clients. In a 2022 KLASS report, findings showed that almost 90% of clients interviewed achieve outcomes within 6 months, with clients noting increased productivity, and improved efficiency and quality through streamlined workflows as two of the primary outcomes they achieved with Finvi's Artiva HCx® solution. 

Finvi will be exhibiting at the 2023 HFMA Annual Conference June 25 – 28 in Nashville – Stop by Booth 707 or visit Finvi's HFMA event page to learn more.

About Finvi
For more than 40 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay.

About Black Book
Black Book, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the vendor satisfaction surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book directly polls vendors' clients. 

Black Book has polled for vendor satisfaction and industry trends across the healthcare software, technology, and outsourcing sectors around the globe. Since 2010, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 1.200,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT, clinical, operations, and financial professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, consultants, executives, and hospital information technology managers.

PRESS CONTACT
Kristi Wallpe
Manager, Marketing Content
317-340-5997
[email protected]

SOURCE Finvi

Also from this source

Finvi Awarded BuyBoard® Purchasing Contract

New Finvi and YouGov Survey Sheds Light into Consumers' Communications and Payment Preferences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.