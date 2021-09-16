FinVolution Group Announces Inclusion in FTSE Russell Indexes

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will be added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series ("GEIS"), including the FTSE Global All Cap Index and FTSE Global Small Cap Index, effective after the close of business on Friday, September 17, 2021.

"The inclusion of FinVolution in the FTSE Russell indexes marks another milestone in our successful equity story and continues to enhance our investment appeal and visibility among global investors," Mr. Feng Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented. "The inclusion is also a testament to the Company's growth story and our leading position in the FinTech sector. With our relentless commitment to cutting-edge technologies, sophisticated credit risk management framework and strong execution capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to all shareholders through the next phase of our expansion."

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide, calculating thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell indexes are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Being part of this widely tracked index is expected to increase the attractiveness of FinVolution's shares to potential international investors and further diversify the Company's overall investor base.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China and internationally connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had over 130.8 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.finvgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Investor Relations

Jimmy Tan

Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200 Ext. 8601

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FinVolution Group