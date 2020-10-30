FinVolution Group Chairman Continues to Purchase Company Shares

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that Mr. Shaofeng Gu, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer of the Company, has informed the Company that he purchased approximately in his personal capacity 0.4 million of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in the third quarter of 2020. The ADSs purchased are in addition to those Mr. Gu purchased in the first and second quarters of 2020, as previously disclosed, and are independent of the Company's share repurchase programs. All the ADSs purchased were made during an open window period and in full compliance with all Company and legal guidelines.

Mr. Gu commented, "Our strategy of acquiring better quality borrowers driven by our proprietary AI technologies has led to significant improvement in credit risk performance on the Company's platform. Our continued investment in technologies has also enabled us to tap into new opportunities by empowering financial institutions to digitally transform their consumer finance business operations. I believe the current share price deeply undervalues the potential of the Company and serves as a highly attractive investment opportunity".

As of September 30, 2020, Mr. Shaofeng Gu beneficially owned 414,256,580 ordinary shares, representing approximately 28.9% of ownership in the Company.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had over 110.4 million cumulative registered users.

