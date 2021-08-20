FinVolution Group Publishes its Third Annual ESG Report

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group (FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced it has released its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, underscoring FinVolution's commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance.

"At FinVolution, sustainable development has been an integral part of our corporate values and culture since day one. During 2020's unprecedented turmoil, our global team adapted quickly and overcame new challenges by strengthening privacy protection, increasing our focus on information security, employee health and acting with a deeper sense of corporate social responsibility," said Mr. Feng Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution. "We have been committed to advancing ESG initiatives for years, identifying opportunities to leverage sustainability as our differentiator. This year's report represents a step forward in our sustainability journey and our ESG reporting. We will continue to expand voluntary reporting on our ESG actions and impact, increasing transparency to make the financial services industry better for our employees, our society and our environment."

Key highlights from FinVolution's 2020 ESG report include the Company's initiatives with respect to:

ESG management;

Comprehensive risk management;

Information security & privacy protection;

Responsible operations;

Access to finance;

Employee care and training & development mechanisms; and

Contribution to industry development.

These disclosures highlight the Company's strategy to grow and innovate in a responsible and sustainable manner. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with the core option of the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards), and in accordance with MSCI ESG Rating Methodology. For more information regarding GRI Standard and MSCI ESG Rating Methodology, please visit;

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had over 125.3 million cumulative registered users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

