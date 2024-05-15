FinVolution Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

-First Quarter China Transaction Volume reached RMB46.1 billion, up 10.3% year-over-year-

-First Quarter International Transaction Volume reached RMB2.21 billion, up 40.8% year-over-year-

-First Quarter International Revenues increased to RMB594.8 million, up 32.9% year-over-year and contributing 18.8% of total net revenues-

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution" or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





For the Three Months Ended/As of

YoY Change



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Total Transaction Volume (RMB in billions)[1]

43.4

48.3

11.3 % Transaction Volume (China's Mainland)[2]

41.8

46.1

10.3 % Transaction Volume (International)[3]

1.57

2.21

40.8 % Total Outstanding Loan Balance (RMB in billions)

62.3

65.3

4.8 % Outstanding Loan Balance (China's Mainland)[4]

61.3

64.0

4.4 % Outstanding Loan Balance (International)[5]

0.95

1.27

33.7 %

First Quarter 2024 China Market Operational Highlights

Cumulative registered users [6] reached 158.7 million as of March 31, 2024 , an increase of 8.3% compared with March 31, 2023 .

reached 158.7 million as of , an increase of 8.3% compared with . Cumulative borrowers [7] reached 25.5 million as of March 31, 2024 , an increase of 6.3% compared with March 31, 2023 .

reached 25.5 million as of , an increase of 6.3% compared with . Number of unique borrowers [8] for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.8 million, a decrease of 18.2% compared with the same period of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 was 1.8 million, a decrease of 18.2% compared with the same period of 2023. Transaction volume [2] reached RMB46 .1 billion for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.3% compared with the same period of 2023.

reached .1 billion for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.3% compared with the same period of 2023. Transaction volume facilitated for repeat individual borrowers [9] for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB39 .3 billion, an increase of 5.9% compared with the same period of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 was .3 billion, an increase of 5.9% compared with the same period of 2023. Outstanding loan balance [4] reached RMB64 .0 billion as of March 31, 2024 , an increase of 4.4% compared with March 31, 2023 .

reached .0 billion as of , an increase of 4.4% compared with . Average loan size [10] was RMB10 ,121 for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB7 ,908 for the same period of 2023.

was ,121 for the first quarter of 2024, compared with ,908 for the same period of 2023. Average loan tenure [11] was 8.2 months for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 8.5 months for the same period of 2023.

was 8.2 months for the first quarter of 2024, compared with 8.5 months for the same period of 2023. 90 day+ delinquency ratio[12] was 2.45% as of March 31, 2024 , compared with 1.72% as of March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2024 International Market Operational Highlights

Cumulative registered users [13] reached 26.8 million as of March 31, 2024 , an increase of 49.7% compared with March 31, 2023 .

reached 26.8 million as of , an increase of 49.7% compared with . Cumulative borrowers [14] for the international market reached 5.1 million as of March 31, 2024 , an increase of 37.8% compared with March 31, 2023 .

for the international market reached 5.1 million as of , an increase of 37.8% compared with . Number of unique borrowers [15] for the first quarter of 2024 was 0.85 million, an increase of 14.9% compared with the same period of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 was 0.85 million, an increase of 14.9% compared with the same period of 2023. Number of new borrowers [16] for the first quarter of 2024 was 0.34 million, an increase of 9.7% compared with the same period of 2023.

for the first quarter of 2024 was 0.34 million, an increase of 9.7% compared with the same period of 2023. Transaction volume [3] reached RMB2 .21 billion for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 40.8% compared with the same period of 2023.

reached .21 billion for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 40.8% compared with the same period of 2023. Outstanding loan balance [5] reached RMB1 .27 billion as of March 31, 2024 , an increase of 33.7% compared with March 31, 2023 .

reached .27 billion as of , an increase of 33.7% compared with . International business revenue was RMB594.8 million ( US$82 .4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 32.9% compared with the same period of 2023, representing 18.8% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was RMB3,165 .1 million ( US$438 .4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB3,050.6 million for the same period of 2023.

.1 million ( .4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB3,050.6 million for the same period of 2023. Net profit was RMB532 .0 million ( US$73 .7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB689.8 million for the same period of 2023.

.0 million ( .7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB689.8 million for the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, [17] which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB658 .7 million ( US$91 .2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB762.6 million for the same period of 2023.

which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was .7 million ( .2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB762.6 million for the same period of 2023. Diluted net profit per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB1 .97 (US$0.27) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0 .39 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.42 and RMB0.48 for the same period of 2023 respectively.

.97 (US$0.27) and diluted net profit per share was .39 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with and for the same period of 2023 respectively. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.08 (US$0.29) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.42 (US$0.06) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.49 and RMB0.50 for the same period of 2023 respectively. Each ADS of the Company represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

[1] Represents the total transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland and the international markets on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [2] Represents our transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland during the period presented. [3] Represents our transaction volume facilitated in markets outside China's Mainland during the period presented. [4] Outstanding loan balance (China's Mainland) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in China's Mainland market excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days from such date. [5] Outstanding loan balance (international) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in the international markets excluding loans delinquent for more than 30 days from such date. [6] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users in China's Mainland market registered on the Company's platform as of March 31, 2024. [7] On a cumulative basis, the total number of borrowers in China's Mainland market registered on the Company's platform as of March 31, 2024. [8] Represents the total number of borrowers in China's Mainland who have successfully borrowed on the Company's platform during the period presented. [9] Represents the transaction volume facilitated for repeat borrowers in China's Mainland who successfully completed a transaction on the Company's platform during the period presented. [10] Represents the average loan size on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [11] Represents the average loan tenor on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [12] "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on-and-off balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on-and-off balance sheet loans on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside China's Mainland are not included in the calculation. [13] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users registered on the Company's platforms outside China's Mainland market as of March 31, 2024. [14] On a cumulative basis, the total number of borrowers on the Company's platforms outside China's Mainland market, as of March 31, 2024. [15] Represents the total number of borrowers outside China's Mainland who have successfully borrowed on the Company platforms during the period presented. [16] Represents the total number of new borrowers outside China's Mainland whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [17] Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "In line with our Local Focus, Global Outlook strategy, we had cumulatively served 30.7 million borrowers across China, Indonesia and the Philippines as of the end of the first quarter of 2024. Our first quarter performance highlights our strategy's effectiveness as well as its flexibility. Transaction volume in the China market reached RMB46.1 billion, up 10.3% year-over-year, while outstanding loan balance increased to RMB64.0 billion, up 4.4% year-over-year.

"Our international markets continued to deliver solid growth with transaction volume reaching RMB2.21 billion, up 40.8% year-over-year, while outstanding loan balance further expanded to RMB1.27 billion, up 33.7% year-over-year, demonstrating our ability to capture opportunities in various countries," concluded Mr. Li.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, FinVolution's Chief Financial Officer, continued, "Our financial performance improved progressively with net revenues for the quarter reaching RMB3,165.1 million (US$438.4 million), up 3.8% year-over-year. Notably, contributions from international revenue grew to RMB594.8 million (US$82.4 million), up 32.9% year-over-year, and representing 18.8% of total revenue. Our total liquidity position as of March 31, 2024 stood at RMB8,535.3 million (US$1,182.1 million), up 10.1% year-over-year.

"As part of our commitment to consistently return value to shareholders, we deployed US$27.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 to repurchase our shares on the secondary market. Cumulatively, we have returned a total of US$632.2 million to our shareholders through our capital return program since 2018, demonstrating our consistent and sustainable commitment to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Xu.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB3,165.1 million (US$438.4 million), compared with RMB3,050.6 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in guarantee income and other revenue.

Loan facilitation service fees was RMB985.9 million (US$136.6 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,168.3 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in service fee rates, partially offset by the increase in transaction volume.

Post-facilitation service fees was RMB465.2 million (US$64.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB487.2 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in service fee rates and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Guarantee income was RMB1,346.1 million (US$186.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB986.5 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increased outstanding loan balance of off-balance sheet loans, higher guarantee rates and the rolling impact of deferred guarantee income. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment.

Net interest income was RMB231.3 million (US$32.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB285.6 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the average outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans.

Other revenue was RMB136.5 million (US$18.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB123.1 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in customer referral fees from financial institutions.

Origination, servicing expenses and other costs of revenue was RMB539.6 million (US$74.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB512.4 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in facilitation costs and loan collection expenses as a result of higher transaction volume.

Sales and marketing expenses was RMB449.2 million (US$62.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB397.1 million for the same period of 2023, as a result of our more proactive customer acquisition efforts focusing on better quality borrowers in both China and the international markets.

Research and development expenses was RMB120.5 million (US$16.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB126.2 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the increase in technology development efficiency.

General and administrative expenses was RMB82.3 million (US$11.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB85.4 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the increase in operating efficiency and rent savings.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB65.7 million (US$9.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB63.2 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in loan volume and outstanding loan balances of off-balance sheet loans.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB81.3 million (US$11.3 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB143.3 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the loan volume and the outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans in the international markets.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment was RMB1,198.1 million (US$165.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB980.7 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increases in delinquency rates, loan volume and outstanding loan balance in the international markets.

Operating profit was RMB628.4 million (US$87.0 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB742.3 million for the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB658.7 million (US$91.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB762.6 million for the same period of 2023.

Other income was RMB31.0 million (US$4.3 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB82.8 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in exchange gains.

Income tax expense was RMB127.5 million (US$17.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB135.2 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in pre-tax profit and the change in effective tax rate.

Net profit was RMB532.0 million (US$73.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB689.8 million for the same period of 2023.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB527.7 million (US$73.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB695.9 million for the same period of 2023.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB1.97 (US$0.27) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.39 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.42 and RMB0.48 for the same period of 2023 respectively.

Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.08 (US$0.29) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.42 (US$0.06) for the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.49 and RMB0.50 for the same period of 2023 respectively. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB6,211.5 million (US$860.3 million) and short-term investments, mainly in wealth management products and term deposit, of RMB2,323.8 million (US$321.8 million).

The following chart shows the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company's platform in China's Mainland as of March 31, 2024:

Click here to view the chart

Shares Repurchase Update

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company deployed a total of US$27.2 million to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs in the market. As of March 31, 2024, in combination with the Company's historical and existing share repurchase programs, the Company had cumulatively repurchased its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with a total aggregate value of approximately US$307.2 million since 2018.

Business Outlook

While the macroeconomic recovery continued to gain traction with pockets of improvement since the beginning of 2024, uncertainties persist in the markets in which we operate. The Company has observed encouraging signs of recovery and will continue to closely monitor macro conditions across our pan-Asian markets and remain prudent in our business operations. The Company reiterates its full year 2024 transaction volume guidance for the China market in the range of RMB195.7 billion to RMB205.0 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 5.0% to 10.0%. At the same time, the Company expects its full year 2024 transaction volume for the international markets to be in the range of RMB9.4 billion to RMB11.0 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20.0% to 40.0%.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customers' and institutional partners' demands, all of which are subject to change.

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)





As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2023

2024



RMB

RMB

USD Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

4,969,319

6,211,480

860,280 Restricted cash

1,800,071

1,378,568

190,929 Short-term investments

2,960,821

2,323,835

321,847 Investments

1,135,133

1,150,379

159,326 Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for

quality assurance receivable of RMB529,392 and

RMB545,725 as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024,

respectively

1,755,615

1,794,789

248,575 Intangible assets

98,692

98,692

13,669 Property, equipment and software, net

140,933

613,883

85,022 Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable

of RMB214,550 and RMB204,264 as of December 31, 2023 and

March 31, 2024, respectively

1,127,388

954,064

132,136 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of credit loss

allowance for accounts receivable and contract assets of

RMB310,394 and RMB289,346 as of December 31, 2023 and

March 31, 2024, respectively

2,208,538

2,128,610

294,809 Deferred tax assets

1,624,325

1,824,847

252,738 Right of use assets

38,110

32,082

4,443 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,384,317

2,837,919

393,047 Goodwill

50,411

50,411

6,982 Total assets

21,293,673

21,399,559

2,963,803 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Deferred guarantee income

1,882,036

1,826,629

252,985 Liability from quality assurance commitment

3,306,132

3,088,269

427,720 Payroll and welfare payable

261,528

165,193

22,879 Taxes payable

207,477

364,000

50,413 Short-term borrowings

5,756

5,688

788 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts

436,352

332,598

46,064 Contract liability

5,109

5,109

708 Deferred tax liabilities

340,608

333,264

46,157 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

941,899

984,411

136,339 Leasing liabilities

35,878

33,152

4,591 Dividends payable

-

441,331

61,124 Total liabilities

7,422,775

7,579,644

1,049,768 Commitments and contingencies











FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares

103

103

14 Additional paid-in capital

5,748,734

5,776,852

800,085 Treasury stock

(1,199,683)

(1,391,529)

(192,725) Statutory reserves

762,472

762,472

105,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income

80,006

91,138

12,622 Retained Earnings

8,357,153

8,443,523

1,169,414 Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity

13,748,785

13,682,559

1,895,011 Non-controlling interest

122,113

137,356

19,024 Total shareholders' equity

13,870,898

13,819,915

1,914,035 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

21,293,673

21,399,559

2,963,803

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024



RMB

RMB

USD













Operating revenue:











Loan facilitation service fees

1,168,253

985,940

136,551 Post-facilitation service fees

487,171

465,192

64,428 Guarantee income

986,520

1,346,115

186,435 Net interest income

285,632

231,307

32,036 Other Revenue

123,067

136,527

18,909 Net revenue

3,050,643

3,165,081

438,359 Operating expenses:











Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of revenue

(512,428)

(539,555)

(74,728) Sales and marketing expenses

(397,118)

(449,209)

(62,215) Research and development expenses

(126,216)

(120,495)

(16,688) General and administrative expenses

(85,402)

(82,327)

(11,402) Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets

(63,200)

(65,662)

(9,094) Provision for loans receivable

(143,316)

(81,285)

(11,258) Credit losses for quality assurance commitment

(980,683)

(1,198,099)

(165,935) Total operating expenses

(2,308,363)

(2,536,632)

(351,320) Operating profit

742,280

628,449

87,039 Other income, net

82,777

31,004

4,294 Profit before income tax expense

825,057

659,453

91,333 Income tax expenses

(135,237)

(127,477)

(17,655) Net profit

689,820

531,976

73,678 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders

(6,064)

4,275

592 Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group

695,884

527,701

73,086 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

(29,168)

11,132

1,542 Total comprehensive income attributable to FinVolution Group

666,716

538,833

74,628 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share











Basic

1,410,573,744

1,311,510,218

1,311,510,218 Diluted

1,436,889,563

1,341,193,159

1,341,193,159 Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders











Basic

0.49

0.40

0.06 Diluted

0.48

0.39

0.05 Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal five ordinary shares)











Basic

2.47

2.01

0.28 Diluted

2.42

1.97

0.27

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2024





RMB

RMB

USD

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

672,286

194,465

26,933

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

1,805,886

925,545

128,187

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

(886,716)

(291,148)

(40,324)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(26,403)

(8,204)

(1,137)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash

1,565,053

820,658

113,659

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,479,087

6,769,390

937,550

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at end of period

8,044,140

7,590,048

1,051,209



FinVolution Group UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2024



RMB

RMB

USD













Net Revenues

3,050,643

3,165,081

438,359 Less: total operating expenses

(2,308,363)

(2,536,632)

(351,320) Operating Income

742,280

628,449

87,039 Add: share-based compensation expenses

20,359

30,289

4,195 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

762,639

658,738

91,234













Operating Margin

25.0 %

19.9 %

19.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin

25.6 %

20.8 %

20.8 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

762,639

658,738

91,234 Add: other income, net

82,777

31,004

4,294 Less: income tax expenses

(135,237)

(127,477)

(17,655) Non-GAAP net profit

710,179

562,265

77,873 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders

(6,064)

4,275

592 Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution Group

716,243

557,990

77,281













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share











Basic

1,410,573,744

1,311,510,218

1,311,510,218 Diluted

1,436,889,563

1,341,193,159

1,341,193,159 Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders











Basic

0.51

0.43

0.06 Diluted

0.50

0.42

0.06 Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal five ordinary shares)











Basic

2.54

2.13

0.29 Diluted

2.49

2.08

0.29

