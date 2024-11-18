FinVolution Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

-Third Quarter Total Transaction Volume reached RMB52.2 billion, up 1.8% year-over-year-

-Third Quarter International Transaction Volume reached RMB2.7 billion, up 22.7% year-over-year-

-Third Quarter International Revenues increased to RMB635.5 million, up 8.7% year-over-year, contributing 19.4% of total net revenues-

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution" or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.



For the Three Months Ended/As of YoY Change

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 Total Transaction Volume (RMB in billions)[1] 51.3 52.2 1.8 % Transaction Volume (China's Mainland)[2] 49.1 49.5 0.8 % Transaction Volume (International)[3] 2.2 2.7 22.7 % Total Outstanding Loan Balance (RMB in billions) 65.9 68.1 3.3 % Outstanding Loan Balance (China's Mainland)[4] 64.6 66.5 2.9 % Outstanding Loan Balance (International)[5] 1.3 1.6 23.1 %

Third Quarter 2024 China Market Operational Highlights

Cumulative registered users [6] reached 166.8 million as of September 30, 2024 , an increase of 9.3% compared with September 30, 2023 .

reached 166.8 million as of , an increase of 9.3% compared with . Cumulative borrowers [7] reached 26.3 million as of September 30, 2024 , an increase of 6.0% compared with September 30, 2023 .

reached 26.3 million as of , an increase of 6.0% compared with . Number of unique borrowers [8] for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.0 million, a decrease of 13.0% compared with the same period of 2023.

for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.0 million, a decrease of 13.0% compared with the same period of 2023. Transaction volume [2] reached RMB49 .5 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.8% compared with the same period of 2023.

reached .5 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.8% compared with the same period of 2023. Transaction volume facilitated for repeat individual borrowers [9] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB43 .0 billion, an increase of 1.4% compared with the same period of 2023.

for the third quarter of 2024 was .0 billion, an increase of 1.4% compared with the same period of 2023. Outstanding loan balance [4] reached RMB66 .5 billion as of September 30, 2024 , an increase of 2.9% compared with September 30, 2023 .

reached .5 billion as of , an increase of 2.9% compared with . Average loan size [10] was RMB10 ,066 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB8 ,505 for the same period of 2023.

was ,066 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with ,505 for the same period of 2023. Average loan tenure [11] was 8.0 months for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 8.2 months for the same period of 2023.

was 8.0 months for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 8.2 months for the same period of 2023. 90 day+ delinquency ratio[12] was 2.50% as of September 30, 2024 , compared with 1.67% as of September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 International Market Operational Highlights

Cumulative registered users [13] reached 32.4 million as of September 30, 2024 , an increase of 44.0% compared with September 30, 2023 .

reached 32.4 million as of , an increase of 44.0% compared with . Cumulative borrowers [14] for the international market reached 6.3 million as of September 30, 2024 , an increase of 43.2% compared with September 30, 2023 .

for the international market reached 6.3 million as of , an increase of 43.2% compared with . Number of unique borrowers [15] for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.4 million, an increase of 50.5% compared with the same period of 2023.

for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.4 million, an increase of 50.5% compared with the same period of 2023. Number of new borrowers [16] for the third quarter of 2024 was 0.67 million, an increase of 59.5% compared with the same period of 2023.

for the third quarter of 2024 was 0.67 million, an increase of 59.5% compared with the same period of 2023. Transaction volume [3] reached RMB2 .7 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 22.7% compared with the same period of 2023.

reached .7 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 22.7% compared with the same period of 2023. Outstanding loan balance [5] reached RMB1 .6 billion as of September 30, 2024 , an increase of 23.1% compared with September 30, 2023 .

reached .6 billion as of , an increase of 23.1% compared with . International business revenue was RMB635.5 million ( US$90.6 million ) for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 8.7% compared with the same period of 2023, representing 19.4% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was RMB3,276.1 million ( US$466.8 million ) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB3,197.5 million for the same period of 2023.

( ) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with for the same period of 2023. Net profit was RMB624.1 million ( US$88.9 million ) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB574.7 million for the same period of 2023.

( ) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with for the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, [17] which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB599 .8 million ( US$85 .5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB583.8 million for the same period of 2023.

which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was .8 million ( .5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB583.8 million for the same period of 2023. Diluted net profit per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB2.40 (US$0.34) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.48 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.05 and RMB0.41 for the same period of 2023 respectively.

and diluted net profit per share was for the third quarter of 2024, compared with and for the same period of 2023 respectively. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.55 (US$0.36) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.51 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.16 and RMB0.43 for the same period of 2023 respectively. Each ADS of the Company represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

[1] Represents the total transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland and the international markets on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [2] Represents our transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland during the period presented. During the third quarter, RMB14.6 billion were facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk. [3] Represents our transaction volume facilitated in markets outside China's Mainland during the period presented. [4] Outstanding loan balance (China's Mainland) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in China's Mainland market excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days from such date. As of September 30, 2024, RMB21.4 billion were facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk. [5] Outstanding loan balance (international) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in the international markets excluding loans delinquent for more than 30 days from such date. [6] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users in China's Mainland market registered on the Company's platform as of September 30, 2024. [7] On a cumulative basis, the total number of borrowers in China's Mainland market registered on the Company's platform as of September 30, 2024. [8] Represents the total number of borrowers in China's Mainland who have successfully borrowed on the Company's platform during the period presented. [9] Represents the transaction volume facilitated for repeat borrowers in China's Mainland who successfully completed a transaction on the Company's platform during the period presented. [10] Represents the average loan size on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [11] Represents the average loan tenor on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [12] "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans, excluding loans facilitated under the capital-light model, that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of loans, excluding loans facilitated under the capital-light model on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside China's Mainland are not included in the calculation. [13] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users registered on the Company's platforms outside China's Mainland market, as of September 30, 2024. [14] On a cumulative basis, the total number of borrowers on the Company's platforms outside China's Mainland market, as of September 30, 2024. [15] Represents the total number of borrowers outside China's Mainland who have successfully borrowed on the Company platforms during the period presented. [16] Represents the total number of new borrowers outside China's Mainland whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [17] Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "Through strong execution of our Local Excellence, Global Outlook strategy, we have cumulatively served 32.6 million borrowers across China, Indonesia and the Philippines as of the end of the third quarter. We continued to prioritize the acquisition of high-quality borrowers, once again driving the total number of new borrowers across all our platforms beyond the one million mark. Total transaction volume reached RMB52.2 billion, while total outstanding loan balance reached RMB68.1 billion, up 1.8% and 3.3% year-over-year, respectively.

"Our international markets continued to deliver faster growth with solid progress across numerous metrics. The number of new borrowers in the international markets surpassed the number of new borrowers in the China market for the second consecutive quarter, reaching 671 thousand, up 59.5% year-over-year. Also, the international market's transaction volume and outstanding loan balances rose to RMB2.7 billion and RMB1.6 billion, up 22.7% and 23.1% year-over-year, respectively, validating our deep commitment to international expansion," concluded Mr. Li.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, FinVolution's Chief Financial Officer, continued, "Our financial performance improved progressively with net revenues for the third quarter reaching RMB3,276.1 million (US$466.8 million), up 2.5% year-over-year. Contributions from international revenue grew further to RMB635.5 million (US$90.6 million), up 8.7% year-over-year, and accounted for 19.4% of total revenue. Our total liquidity position as of September 30, 2024 stood at RMB8,970.3 million (US$1,278.3 million), up 13.1% from December 31, 2023, reflecting our ability to deliver consistent growth across all our markets while strengthening our capital return program.

"As part of our commitment to consistently return value to shareholders through business growth and capital return, we deployed US$24.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 to repurchase our shares on the secondary market. For the first nine months of 2024, we deployed US$81.1 million to repurchase our shares on the secondary market, up 23.2% year-over-year. Cumulatively, we have returned a total of US$686.1 million to our shareholders through our capital return program since 2018, demonstrating our dedication to consistent and sustainable shareholder value creation," concluded Mr. Xu.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB3,276.1 million (US$466.8 million), compared with RMB3,197.5 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees, guarantee income and other revenue.

Loan facilitation service fees was RMB1,253.1 million (US$178.6 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,129.8 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the transaction volume.

Post-facilitation service fees was RMB425.3 million (US$60.6 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB498.9 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees in the China market.

Guarantee income was RMB1,234.8 million (US$176.0 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,152.0 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increased outstanding loan balance of off-balance sheet loans in the international market, as well as the rolling impact of deferred guarantee income. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment.

Net interest income was RMB185.7 million (US$26.5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB273.3 million for the same period of 2023.This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the average outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans in the international markets.

Other revenue was RMB177.1 million (US$25.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB143.5 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in the contributions from other revenue streams.

Origination, servicing expenses and other costs of revenue was RMB603.1 million (US$85.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB520.0 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in facilitation costs and loan collection expenses as a result of higher outstanding loan balances.

Sales and marketing expenses was RMB560.2 million (US$79.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB530.1 million for the same period of 2023, as a result of our more proactive customer acquisition efforts focusing on quality borrowers in both China and the international markets.

Research and development expenses was RMB130.7 million (US$18.6 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB132.6 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to our improvements in technology development efficiency.

General and administrative expenses was RMB116.8 million (US$16.6 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB98.6 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increased benefits we provided to our employees.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB99.0 million (US$14.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB86.9 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in transaction loan volume in both China and international markets.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB82.4 million (US$11.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB176.8 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the loan volume and the outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans in the international markets.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment was RMB1,123.6 million (US$160.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,099.2 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increased outstanding loan balances of off-balance sheet loans in the international markets.

Operating profit was RMB560.2 million (US$79.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB553.4 million for the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB599.8 million (US$85.5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB583.8 million for the same period of 2023.

Other income was RMB185.5 million (US$26.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB124.4 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to the increase in government subsidies.

Income tax expense was RMB121.7 million (US$17.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB103.1 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was mainly due to the increase in pre-tax profit and the change in effective tax rate.

Net profit was RMB624.1 million (US$88.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB574.7 million for the same period of 2023.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB623.6 million (US$88.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB566.0 million for the same period of 2023.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.40 (US$0.34) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.48 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.05 and RMB0.41 for the same period of 2023 respectively.

Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.55 (US$0.36) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.51 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.16 and RMB0.43 for the same period of 2023 respectively. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB5,104.3 million (US$727.4 million) and short-term investments, mainly in wealth management products and term deposits, of RMB3,866.0 million (US$550.9 million).

The following chart shows the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company's platform in China's Mainland as of September 30, 2024. Loans facilitated under the capital-light model, for which the Company does not bear principal risk, are excluded from the chart.

Click here to view the chart: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560279/Picture1.jpg?p=publish

Shares Repurchase Update

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company deployed a total of US$24.3 million to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs in the market. As of September 30, 2024, in combination with the Company's historical and existing share repurchase programs, the Company had cumulatively repurchased its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with a total aggregate value of approximately US$361.1 million since 2018.

Business Outlook

While the macroeconomic recovery continued to gain traction with pockets of improvement since the beginning of 2024, uncertainties persist in the markets in which we operate. The Company has observed encouraging signs of recovery and will continue to closely monitor macro conditions across our pan-Asian markets and remain prudent in our business operations. The Company reiterates its full-year 2024 transaction volume guidance for the China market in the range of RMB195.7 billion to RMB205.0 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 5.0% to 10.0%. At the same time, the Company expects its full-year 2024 transaction volume for the international markets to be in the range of RMB9.4 billion to RMB11.0 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20.0% to 40.0%.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customers' and institutional partners' demands, all of which are subject to change.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 199.2 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31, As of September 30,

2023 2024

RMB RMB USD Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 4,969,319 5,104,262 727,352 Restricted cash 1,800,071 1,828,148 260,509 Short-term investments 2,960,821 3,866,027 550,904 Investments 1,135,133 1,169,383 166,636 Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for

quality assurance receivable of RMB529,392 and

RMB453,718 as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024,

respectively 1,755,615 1,722,136 245,402 Intangible assets 98,692 137,298 19,565 Property, equipment and software, net 140,933 637,928 90,904 Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable

of RMB214,550 and RMB206,241 as of December 31, 2023 and

September 30, 2024, respectively 1,127,388 2,217,496 315,991 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of credit loss

allowance for accounts receivable and contract assets of

RMB310,394 and RMB280,927 as of December 31, 2023 and

September 30, 2024, respectively 2,208,538 2,208,504 314,709 Deferred tax assets 1,624,325 2,395,800 341,399 Right of use assets 38,110 29,987 4,273 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,384,317 1,411,192 201,093 Goodwill 50,411 50,411 7,184 Total assets 21,293,673 22,778,572 3,245,921 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deferred guarantee income 1,882,036 1,629,253 232,167 Liability from quality assurance commitment 3,306,132 3,166,283 451,192 Payroll and welfare payable 261,528 229,497 32,703 Taxes payable 207,477 637,803 90,886 Short-term borrowings 5,756 5,995 854 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 436,352 435,669 62,082 Contract liability 5,109 11,573 1,649 Deferred tax liabilities 340,608 464,312 66,164 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 941,899 1,286,654 183,347 Leasing liabilities 35,878 25,266 3,600 Total liabilities 7,422,775 7,892,305 1,124,644 Commitments and contingencies





FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares 103 103 15 Additional paid-in capital 5,748,734 5,811,096 828,075 Treasury stock (1,199,683) (1,730,759) (246,631) Statutory reserves 762,472 762,472 108,651 Accumulated other comprehensive income 80,006 64,421 9,180 Retained Earnings 8,357,153 9,618,263 1,370,592 Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity 13,748,785 14,525,596 2,069,882 Non-controlling interest 122,113 360,671 51,395 Total shareholders' equity 13,870,898 14,886,267 2,121,277 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 21,293,673 22,778,572 3,245,921

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2024 2023 2024

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Operating revenue:











Loan facilitation service fees 1,129,776 1,253,113 178,567 3,413,070 3,349,581 477,311 Post-facilitation service fees 498,916 425,348 60,612 1,474,274 1,279,776 182,367 Guarantee income 1,152,047 1,234,752 175,951 3,211,480 3,879,794 552,866 Net interest income 273,274 185,742 26,468 821,953 635,852 90,608 Other Revenue 143,514 177,096 25,236 403,071 464,129 66,138 Net revenue 3,197,527 3,276,051 466,834 9,323,848 9,609,132 1,369,290 Operating expenses:











Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of

revenue (519,985) (603,071) (85,937) (1,548,373) (1,717,857) (244,793) Sales and marketing expenses (530,110) (560,220) (79,831) (1,396,061) (1,482,724) (211,286) Research and development expenses (132,588) (130,736) (18,630) (383,381) (370,483) (52,793) General and administrative expenses (98,641) (116,759) (16,638) (274,813) (300,978) (42,889) Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets (86,884) (99,018) (14,110) (217,535) (221,917) (31,623) Provision for loans receivable (176,776) (82,394) (11,741) (479,281) (255,667) (36,432) Credit losses for quality assurance commitment (1,099,154) (1,123,628) (160,116) (3,153,288) (3,512,299) (500,499) Total operating expenses (2,644,138) (2,715,826) (387,003) (7,452,732) (7,861,925) (1,120,315) Operating profit 553,389 560,225 79,831 1,871,116 1,747,207 248,975 Other income, net 124,387 185,517 26,436 327,065 284,178 40,495 Profit before income tax expense 677,776 745,742 106,267 2,198,181 2,031,385 289,470 Income tax expenses (103,061) (121,666) (17,337) (343,528) (324,295) (46,212) Net profit 574,715 624,076 88,930 1,854,653 1,707,090 243,258 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

shareholders 8,757 481 69 38,377 4,649 662 Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 565,958 623,595 88,861 1,816,276 1,702,441 242,596 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (88,159) 21,206 3,022 (36,624) (15,585) (2,221) Total comprehensive income attributable to FinVolution Group 477,799 644,801 91,883 1,779,652 1,686,856 240,375 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing net income per share











Basic 1,356,802,618 1,273,874,143 1,273,874,143 1,385,417,916 1,294,603,294 1,294,603,294 Diluted 1,382,049,817 1,300,972,157 1,300,972,157 1,414,900,795 1,325,385,787 1,325,385,787 Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders











Basic 0.42 0.49 0.07 1.31 1.32 0.19 Diluted 0.41 0.48 0.07 1.28 1.28 0.18 Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal five ordinary shares)











Basic 2.09 2.45 0.35 6.55 6.58 0.94 Diluted 2.05 2.40 0.34 6.42 6.42 0.92

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2024

2023

2024

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash provided by operating

activities 178,370

1,577,985

224,861

1,357,273

2,737,763

390,128 Net cash provided by/(used in)

investing activities 591,067

(1,895,758)

(270,143)

1,516,238

(1,547,729)

(220,550) Net cash used in financing activities (110,924)

(253,744)

(36,158)

(1,516,270)

(1,024,661)

(146,013) Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents (11,383)

27,198

3,876

27,416

(2,353)

(334) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalent and restricted cash 647,130

(544,319)

(77,564)

1,384,657

163,020

23,231 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at beginning of period 7,216,614

7,476,729

1,065,425

6,479,087

6,769,390

964,630 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at end of period 7,863,744

6,932,410

987,861

7,863,744

6,932,410

987,861

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2024 2023 2024

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Net Revenues 3,197,527 3,276,051 466,834 9,323,848 9,609,132 1,369,290 Less: total operating expenses (2,644,138) (2,715,826) (387,003) (7,452,732) (7,861,925) (1,120,315) Operating Income 553,389 560,225 79,831 1,871,116 1,747,207 248,975 Add: share-based compensation expenses 30,376 39,599 5,643 82,192 109,988 15,673 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 583,765 599,824 85,474 1,953,308 1,857,195 264,648













Operating Margin 17.3 % 17.1 % 17.1 % 20.1 % 18.2 % 18.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 18.3 % 18.3 % 18.3 % 20.9 % 19.3 % 19.3 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 583,765 599,824 85,474 1,953,308 1,857,195 264,648 Add: other income, net 124,387 185,517 26,436 327,065 284,178 40,495 Less: income tax expenses (103,061) (121,666) (17,337) (343,528) (324,295) (46,212) Non-GAAP net profit 605,091 663,675 94,573 1,936,845 1,817,078 258,931 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders 8,757 481 69 38,377 4,649 662 Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution

Group 596,334 663,194 94,504 1,898,468 1,812,429 258,269













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing net income per share











Basic 1,356,802,618 1,273,874,143 1,273,874,143 1,385,417,916 1,294,603,294 1,294,603,294 Diluted 1,382,049,817 1,300,972,157 1,300,972,157 1,414,900,795 1,325,385,787 1,325,385,787 Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders











Basic 0.44 0.52 0.07 1.37 1.40 0.20 Diluted 0.43 0.51 0.07 1.34 1.37 0.19 Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS

equal five ordinary shares)











Basic 2.20 2.60 0.37 6.85 7.00 1.00 Diluted 2.16 2.55 0.36 6.71 6.84 0.97

SOURCE FinVolution Group