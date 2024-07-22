FinVolution Publishes Sixth Annual ESG Report

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced it has released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the Company's sixth consecutive annual ESG report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of FinVolution's ESG priorities and endeavors in 2023, reaffirming the Company's long-standing commitment to sustainability and fulfilling corporate social responsibility with innovative, green technologies.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Vice-Chairman and CEO of FinVolution, commented, "In 2023, we advanced our mission of 'leveraging innovative technologies to make financial services better,' as well as our ESG strategy centered on 'technology, green principles and kindness.' In addition to giving back to society, FinVolution emphasizes integrity and compliance, low-carbon development, and harmonious relationships with employees, partners, and communities in its ESG management efforts. We also worked toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and publicly endorsed and advocated for the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Moving forward, we will continue to integrate ESG management throughout our business operations and partnerships, accelerating our transition to sustainable growth and propelling sustainable development across the industry."

Key highlights from FinVolution's 2023 ESG report include the Company's initiatives with respect to:

ESG management;

Comprehensive risk management;

Information security & privacy protection;

Responsible and sustainable operations;

Access to finance;

Employee care and training & development mechanisms; and

Contribution to industry development.

These disclosures detail the Company's strategy for responsible and sustainable growth and innovation. The ESG report has been prepared in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) and in accordance with MSCI ESG Rating Methodology. For more information regarding GRI Standards and MSCI ESG Rating Methodology, please visit:

https://www.globalreporting.org

https://www.msci.com

To download FinVolution's ESG reports, please visit:

https://ir.finvgroup.com/ESG-Sustainability

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China and the international markets connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platforms, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, feature a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had over 185.5 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit http://ir.finvgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase the volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and FinVolution does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

