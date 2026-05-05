Finzly Promotes Dharmesh Patel to Chief Customer Officer to Drive CX as Company Scales

Patel Takes Leadership Role to Unify Finzly's Customer Experience Across All Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finzly, a leader in modern banking technology, today announced the promotion of Dharmesh Patel to chief customer officer. In this newly created role, Patel will oversee all customer-facing functions across the company's product portfolio, including professional services, production support and account management.

Finzly logo (PRNewsfoto/Finzly)

Patel joined Finzly more than six years ago and most recently served as senior vice president, head of customer success for the company's foreign exchange business. In that role he deepened relationships across the BankOS customer base and built operational rigor around release management and change management. His appointment reflects Finzly's investment in delivering a consistent, scalable customer experience as it expands into new markets and adds institutional clients.

"Dharmesh has spent years building trust with our customers and earning a deep understanding of what they need to succeed," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly. "As we enter a phase of accelerated growth and scale, putting someone with his experience and discipline at the center of our customer operations, raises the bar on everything our customers experience, from onboarding through to ongoing support."

Patel reports directly to Rengachari and becomes a member of Finly's executive committee. Finzly is also expanding its relationship management team to further strengthen the connection and understanding Finzly has with its customers.

"Over the past six years, I've had the chance to get to know our customers individually and the broader pressures they're navigating as financial institutions," said Dharmesh Patel, chief customer officer . That's what I'm most excited to build on in this role. When you understand someone's business at that level, you can show up for them in a completely different way."

About Finzly

Finzly powers banking transformation through radically simple technology solutions for financial institutions. Our award-winning bank modernization platform, BankOS, enables banks and credit unions to rapidly deploy modern payment and FX capabilities across all rails, including ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT and instant payments through a unified, ISO 20022-native architecture. With Finzly's cloud-native platform BankOS, financial institutions can orchestrate payments intelligently, offer advanced FX solutions and accelerate money movement without replacing legacy infrastructure. We empower banks to compete effectively by quickly launching new services that meet evolving customer demands while dramatically reducing implementation complexity and time-to-market. Experience how Finzly makes banking transformation radically simple at finzly.com.

SOURCE Finzly