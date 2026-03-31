Vantage Bank adopts Finzly's newly launched FX STAR+ application, running on the BankOS platform

Finzly unifies Vantage's domestic wires and FX operations, providing smarter, faster and better client service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finzly, a leader in modern banking technology, announced today that Vantage Bank is among the first financial institutions to deploy the new FX STAR+ application to grow its foreign exchange business. The new solution is accessed through Finzly's BankOS, a composable bank transformation platform for next-generation banking.

Finzly logo (PRNewsfoto/Finzly)

As corporate clients increasingly demand seamless international payment capabilities, banks face pressure to modernize FX operations that often remain tethered to legacy infrastructure. FX STAR+ addresses this challenge by providing an end-to-end FX solution that can be deployed independently, allowing banks to move at their own pace while meeting evolving customer expectations.

"With FX STAR+ and Fedwire applications available in one platform on BankOS, we have an intuitive system that gives us deeper insight into pricing and income tracking, which in turn allows our teams to focus more on developing our FX and wire offering. Our partnership with Finzly has been defined by mutual respect and a shared commitment to progress. Their responsiveness and willingness to collaborate have allowed us to consolidate key back-office functions across our domestic wires and FX operations in ways that immediately strengthened our business. Finzly has helped us move faster, operate smarter and better serve our customers," said Erik Sanchez, senior vice president, channeled services director at Vantage Bank.

"With FX STAR+ on BankOS, we meet banks wherever they are on their FX journey," said Pat Szewczyk, head of global trade at Finzly. "Banks using FX STAR+ as a standalone platform can go live quickly with fully automated straight-through processing. And for everything in between, FX STAR+ scales seamlessly to match the way each bank wants to grow its international business."

FX STAR+ is built as the next-generation evolution of FXSTAR, Finzly's flagship end-to-end FX solution used by the largest number of regional banks in the U.S. FX STAR+ supports ERP integrations, Advanced Teller Experience with out-of-the-box Digital Signature support and real-time payment notifications.

FX STAR+ is available now for banks and credit unions seeking to modernize their international banking capabilities. For more information, visit finzly.com.

About Finzly

Finzl powers banking transformation through radically simple technology solutions for financial institutions. Our award-winning bank modernization platform, BankOS, enables banks and credit unions to rapidly deploy modern payment and FX capabilities across all rails, including ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT and instant payments through a unified, ISO 20022-native architecture. With Finzly's cloud-native platform BankOS, financial institutions can orchestrate payments intelligently, offer advanced FX solutions and accelerate money movement without replacing legacy infrastructure. We empower banks to compete effectively by quickly launching new services that meet evolving customer demands while dramatically reducing implementation complexity and time-to-market. Experience how Finzly makes banking transformation radically simple at finzly.com.

SOURCE Finzly