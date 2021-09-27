Fire Protection Expert Charles Joyce Joins Syska Hennessy As Senior Associate in New York Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Joyce, PE, an expert in life safety and fire protection engineering, has joined the New York City headquarters of Syska Hennessy as a senior associate. In this capacity, he oversees evaluations of existing fire protection and life safety systems, the design of new systems, and system testing.

Mr. Joyce also serves as vice chair of the New York City Building Code Technical Committee of Fire Protection Systems, which is developing the next version of the New York City building code. Over the course of his 15-plus-year career, he has worked on projects that encompass commercial buildings, academic institutions, medical centers, and arenas. His core areas of expertise include fire alarm systems, smoke management, special hazard suppression, and in-building radio communications.

"Charles has an outstanding reputation in the industry for his leadership and for his comfort with technical complexities," says Robert Ioanna, PE, LEED AP, senior principal at Syska. "Industry insiders rely on him for his in-depth knowledge of NYC, DOB, and FDNY codes. Our clients and projects will benefit from his contributions."

A resident of Oceanside, NY, Mr. Joyce earned a B.S. in fire protection engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a member of the National Fire Protection Association, the New York Fire Alarm Association, and the Society of Fire Protection Engineers.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information, and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

