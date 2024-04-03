Syska Hennessy Promotes Four to Associate Partner

Also Elevates Ten to Senior Associate and Nine to Associate

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted four professionals to associate partner, ten to senior associate, and nine to associate. The group of 23 represents seven different offices across the U.S.

The new associate partners are:

Associate partners, clockwise from upper left: Beata Borowik, Blake Lin, Scott Voorhis, and Kamrul Hasan.

Beata Borowik ( New York ), a project accounting manager. She oversees invoicing and payments for projects while implementing new systems and processes and training staff.

( ), a project accounting manager. She oversees invoicing and payments for projects while implementing new systems and processes and training staff. Kamrul Hasan, PE, LEED AP BD+C ( New York ), a senior electrical engineer who specializes in critical facilities and aviation.

( ), a senior electrical engineer who specializes in critical facilities and aviation. Blake Lin, PE, LEED AP BD+C ( New York ), a lead electrical engineer who focuses on healthcare and critical facilities.

( ), a lead electrical engineer who focuses on healthcare and critical facilities. Scott Voorhis , CTS-D ( Chicago ), an audiovisual designer in the information communications technology (ICT) practice.

The senior associates are:

Tyler Ezell ( San Diego )

( ) Andrew Holdsworth ( Chicago )

( ) Albert Keltner ( Chicago )

( ) Mark Mannarelli ( Chicago )

( ) Daniel Reuter ( Tampa )

( ) Calderon Sinclair ( Los Angeles )

( ) Joel Solis ( Los Angeles )

( ) Joseph Spath ( San Diego )

( ) Wayne Swanston (Charlotte)

(Charlotte) Timothy Tyrrell ( Dallas )

The associates are:

Stephen Ahlgrim ( Chicago )

( ) Chelsey Borte ( Los Angeles )

( ) Anthony D' Ancona ( New York )

) Karen Folgar ( Los Angeles )

( ) Ryan Helsdingen ( Chicago )

( ) Kirstie Nicholson ( New York )

( ) Charleen Penney ( Dallas )

( ) Alex Petrillo ( New York )

( ) Pei Zhengzhao ( Chicago )

"Syska has established ambitious goals for the next few years," says president and CEO Cyrus Izzo. "Thanks to the contributions of these outstanding performers, we are confident that we can achieve them."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

