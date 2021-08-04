Fire Up an A+ School Year with Healthy Eyes

Start with an Eye Exam

Children who can't see clearly may struggle focusing and lose interest in school. The first step in eye care starts with an exam. They help with more than corrective eyewear. In fact, comprehensive eye exams can catch visual motor disorders that often go undetected or sometimes get misdiagnosed as learning disabilities.

"Kids want to do a good job in school but may not tell you that they have trouble seeing," says Dr. Tom Patera, Eyemart Express Senior Vice President and optometrist. "For some that can see clearly, their brains may not understand what they are seeing. Regular eye exams are the key to healthy eyes and improved learning."

Families looking to begin an eye care routine can easily book affordable eye exams by visiting independent eye doctors conveniently located either inside or next door to Eyemart Express stores nationwide.

Cool and Budget-Friendly Glasses for Kids

If an eye exam confirms that glasses are needed, your shopping budget isn't busted. Eyemart Express' back-to-school package offers two pairs of kids' glasses with durable polycarbonate lenses for only $79. These lenses are impact resistant, so the glasses will remain in excellent condition all year. The package also includes a free one-year warranty that covers any adjustments and repairs.

Even the pickiest of children can find a pair of glasses at Eyemart Express that they feel confident in for school. New frame collections from Disney, My Little Pony, Nerf, and Jonas Paul excite young children. Tweens and teens can pick trendy styles from GEEK, Champion, and Runway Tween.

Same-Day Glasses are a Procrastinator's Dream

Procrastinators who wait until the last-minute for eye care can rejoice: Eyemart Express stores feature on-site labs and skilled lab technicians. They can deliver high-quality glasses on the same day they are ordered—some in as little as 30 minutes.

Find a local Eyemart Express store (http://bit.ly/GetGlasses) to focus on your kid's eye health for an A+ school year.

